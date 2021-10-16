'Just let me come home - I miss my mum': Taika Waititi's plea to NZ during Vaxathon

Taika Waititi has issued a plea to get vaxxed so he can come home and see his mum.

Thor director Taika Waititi has issued a desperate plea for New Zealanders to get vaccinated during the Super Saturday Vaxathon so that he come home and see his mother.

Waititi was speaking from Los Angeles in the US as the drive to get over 100,000 vaccinations into Kiwis’ arms began.

"Selfishy, I’d love as many people to get vaxxed, so we can ease up on the border scenarios and have more of a flow in and out of the country,” Waititi said.

Waititi said today was the time for New Zealanders to step up in the fight against Covid-19.

“It makes sense. We want people to be safe. Numbers there are atrocious, but it feels pretty normal here now.

“Everything has opened up. A lot of people here in California are now vaccinated, I’m really urging as many people as I can to do it.

“I want to come home - just let me come home. I miss my mum."

To encourage people to get vaccinated, specifically Māori, he said he would be offering anyone who got vaccinated today the chance to be an extra on the next film he worked on in Aotearoa.

During the Vaxathon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told him 12,800 Māori had been vaccinated as of 1.30pm. He said "it could be a lot better", and urged at least 25,000 Māori to get vaccinated during Super Saturday.

"Everyone down home I'm hoping they get out. As Jacinda said, the first dose is the most important thing. It's just a little prick," he said.