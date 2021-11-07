Kiwi actor Thomasin McKenzie is on the roll of a lifetime

With four major films in five months, Thomasin McKenzie has landed on the world stage with a bang. A lead role in Edgar Wright’s new movie could make her an even bigger deal. She talks to Chris Schulz.

Young Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie is on the brink of the big time, but she calmly bides her time here in MIQ while the world is heaping praise on her for an intense performance with some of the biggest young names in showbiz.

In 2019, the young Kiwi actress had spent four months shooting a gruelling new film with British director Edgar Wright, known for his edgy hits Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver.

Playing opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, the Emmy-winning actor from Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit, as well as Doctor Who star Matt Smith, it was McKenzie's biggest performance yet, a demanding lead role that required her to juggle an incredibly dark script with intense choreography for intimate ballroom dance scenes with Taylor-Joy.

With reshoots taking up more time in 2020, McKenzie lost two birthdays – her 19th, and her 20th - to the film.

“It's been a huge part of my life,” McKenzie told Stuff in an exclusive interview. “I feel like a completely different person.”

Called Last Night in Soho, McKenzie plays a young fashion designer called Eloise Turner who unwittingly moves into a small London bedsit filled with demons. At night, she begins being haunted by Taylor-Joy's Sandie, a former resident, socialite and singer from the '60s.

Supplied Thomasin McKenzie in her latest film, set in the UK.

As their lives intertwine, and things begin to spiral, the film turns into a psychological hellride bound to leave audiences frozen to their seats until its horrifying conclusion. “It's the kind of good time which isn't over until someone's either crying or bleeding,” declared a Screen Daily critic.

Aware she was itching to see it, Wright invited McKenzie to come and view the results with him. It was, McKenzie says, a chilling viewing experience. “It was freezing in London and I hadn't dressed for the weather,” she says. Then the film started. “Sitting down to watch something that was so intense to film and intense to watch, my body was freaking out. It was amazing.”

Amazing is a great way to describe the reception the film's getting. Already out overseas, Last Night in Soho will debut in New Zealand theatres - alert levels permitting - in November, and audiences should prepare for a breakout performance from McKenzie in a film that's had the tick of approval from Quentin Tarantino.

Supplied Scenes from Last Night in Soho.

Over the past few weeks, critics have been running out of adjectives to describe the 21-year-old's performance. “Enchanting,” crowed The Hollywood Reporter. “Ascendant,” proclaimed Esquire. “There doesn’t appear to be anything that she can’t do,” gushed an IndieWire critic.

It's a crowning achievement in a year already filled with accolades. In January, McKenzie was described as “dazzlingly talented” by Vogue, who picked her as a star on the rise. That prediction has come true: McKenzie has starring roles in four films over five months, making her quite possibly Aotearoa's most sought-after actor.

Despite the praise, McKenzie says none of this was planned. “I never know what's going on,” McKenzie joked from her Aotearoa MIQ hotel room.

Chatty and relaxed, she'd been holed up there for nearly two weeks, playing cards with her dad in the room next door between Zoom interviews promoting her various projects. “To my mind, nothing is by design. It just happened.”

It's hard to believe that. McKenzie, the daughter of actor Miranda Harcourt and director Stuart McKenzie, appears to have been born to do this. She's risen quickly through the ranks, progressing from Shortland Street to Debra Granik's acclaimed film Leave No Trace and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit in just a handful of years.

Now, she's in demand by Hollywood, a go-to for any director wanting an innocent face to front darker material and as a result she found herself rushing from one project to the next. Many of which have some of the industry’s biggest names attached to them.

For proof, you only need to glance back to July when her enchanted box office run began with Old, an M Night Shyamalan thriller about extreme ageing on a private beach. Just a week later The Justice of Bunny King, a bruising Kiwi character study, hit cinemas and won five-star reviews.

In a few weeks, McKenzie's hot streak continues with an appearance in Jane Campion’s The Power of Dog, a film shot during the pandemic that saw Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and McKenzie decamp to Dunedin and other remote locales for the Montana-set Westerner. It’s already winning praise and will screen as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival in November, and on Netflix in December.

SONY PICTURES Starring New Zealand's own Thomasin Harcourt-McKenzie, 2018 movie Leave No Trace was set in Portland, Oregon.

That’s not all. McKenzie has just finished filming a four-part adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s best-seller Life After Life in the UK, describing it as a “wonderful” experience.

“I definitely feel like I've been busy,” says McKenzie when asked if she orchestrated this avalanche of content. “It just happened that they're coming out at the same time.”

When she first read the script for Last Night in Soho, she wasn't sure what she was in for. McKenzie says she said yes because it reminded her of her grandmother, Dame Kate Harcourt.

In the film, Eloise's landlord lives downstairs, and is played by Diana Rigg, in her final feature film appearance before her death last year.

“It was almost a tribute to my grandmother, Kate,” she says. “I spent my entire life with her downstairs or in the room next door.”

McKenzie says she had no idea Wright's film would come out the way it did. The script gave little away about its disturbing imagery and ghostly ghouls. “Edgar had this incredibly strong vision for the film,” she says. “The style, the visuals, the lighting, the timing - it's so hard to encapsulate in the script."

But she realised it would be a challenge, and after a number of supporting roles, McKenzie was ready to do more. “It was a big challenge for me,” she admits. “I think it's really important for me to do things that are drastically different, to learn and try new things and not get stuck in one way of working or acting.”

So what’s next? After leaving MIQ, McKenzie has a holiday planned. After four films in five months, she's earned her month off. After that, she's heading back overseas. There are more projects to work on, and film festivals to attend. She won't be back until well into next year, but, for now, she declares: “I’m happy to be home.”

Last Night in Soho is in theatres from November 11.