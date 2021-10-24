My Sunday: The Pact and Shortland Street actress Timmie Cameron

When actor Timmie Cameron was nine, she visited The Chronicles of Narnia set in Peel Forest near Christchurch. Director Andrew Adamson was on the dolly while the actors were at lunch, wearing bibs to protect their costumes.

“Regal medieval get up with bibs,” is how Cameron recalls it and she thought: “This looks amazing. I want to do this.”

Cameron will be familiar to Shortland Street fans as nurse Shereez Baker. She is currently starring in The Pact on TVNZ OnDemand. She lives in Waterview, Auckland, with three flatmates.

Andi Crown/Supplied The Pact actress Timmie Cameron tells us how she spends her Sunday.

“Sunday is my cruisey day. During the week I’m dealing with a lot of people. There’s lots of drama outside the house, and so I like to have a really quiet weekend. Sunday is a life admin day. I spend lots of precious alone time on a Sunday.”

7.30am

I have this really big window, so as soon as that light comes through, I’m up. There’ll be a bit of dozing. I’ll chuck a playlist on and have a boogie in my room, a one-woman dance party just to get the engine revving.

8am

I spend a lot of time looking down at a computer or my phone, so I try to fix that by doing posture stretches or yoga. I’ll do 15 or 20 minutes of stretching then I will promptly go downstairs and jump on to the coffee machine.

8.30am

It’s an actual espresso machine. As an ex-barista, I’m a real coffee snob. I’ll have my French press or stovetop or use the coffee machine. It’s got to be good otherwise I’ll make it again. I must start the day on a high.

9am

I might check in with my flatmates and feed the cat or the dog. We have a ragdoll called Hemingway and a pug named Bruce. As soon as somebody moves they are champing at the bit to have breakfast.

10am

I’ll go for a really big walk, that’s my alone time. I’ll put on a podcast or maybe some music and walk to Pt Chev and then through Mt Albert. I like to listen to Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day. It’s a two-minute podcast.

Midday

I’ll grab a nice fresh loaf of bread from Daily Bread and a coffee – another coffee – you can never have too much coffee, in my opinion. At home I’ll have a nice piece of bread or fresh toast with butter and jam.

12.30pm

I’ll clean my room and do the washing: the mound sitting in the corner that I acknowledge on a Sunday. Near where I live there’s a laundromat. It’s so tranquil even though you’ve got the whir of the machines going.

3pm

I’ve done my laundry, a few bits and pieces back at the house – this is really boring – borecore. If there’s something on at the art gallery I’ll whip in and have a quick look or read my book or see a friend for a cup of tea or a walk.

6.30pm

Sunday’s normally a good night for us to have a flat dinner. We eat pretty well in our flat, we’re all reasonably good cooks. That’s a nice time to sit around with a glass of red wine and a nice meal and check in.

8pm

We all tend to have an early night because we’re up very early during the week. Sometimes we’ll watch something. We’ve got these Lundia shelves in the living room, and we’ll cover them with a bedsheet and put the projector on.

9pm

I might practise my guitar a little. I like to be asleep by 9.30pm. I like to have an early night on a Sunday, so I’m ready and refreshed for Monday. I’ll get in bed, maybe read my book or watch something on Netflix.

Timmie Cameron is in The Pact, streaming now on TVNZ OnDemand.