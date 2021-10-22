Alec Baldwin allegedly fired prop gun that killed cinematographer

A prop firearm allegedly discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director.

A prop firearm allegedly discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director on Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe in the US, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie Rust, and director Joel Souza were shot.

Hutchins was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, authorities said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek movie set near Santa Fe.

Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Centre, where he's undergoing treatment for his injuries.

READ MORE:

* Drive-by gunman who fired off hail of bullets says he didn’t intend to hit anyone

* 30 Rock's stars share all In this fun oral history

* Four killed in Florida shooting in the US, including a mother holding her baby

* Small plane in US dangles nose-down from power line after crashing



Production has been halted on the Western movie Rust, which is being directed by Souza with Baldwin producing and starring in it.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.

Luis Sanchez-Saturno Production has been halted on the Western movie Rust, which is being directed by Joel Souza with Alec Baldwin producing and starring in it.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Hutchins was director of photography on the 2020 action film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello. A 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, she was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019.

“I'm so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set,'' said Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.''

Deputies responded about 2pm (local time) to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls came in of a person being shot on set, Rios said.

Luis Sanchez-Saturno “According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal.

He said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

“This investigation remains open and active,'' Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.''

Filming for Rust was set to continue into early November, according to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office.

The movie Rust is about a 13 year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880′s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long estranged grandfather after he’s sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

- Stuff and AP