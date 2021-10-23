KJ Apa wants to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race

Have you met Fifi yet? KJ Apa’s fans on TikTok have been introduced to his more “feminine” alter-ego, with the actor’s dances getting mixed reviews.

Despite the rough reviews by some social media critics, Apa says he hopes to step it up a notch and perform in drag one day – perhaps on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Kiwi star has addressed his alter-ego Fifi for the first time publicly, explaining it’s a way for him to express his feminine side and started when he was about eight years old.

The TikTok account @FifiisQueen has been sharing video of Apa dancing and sometimes just twitching a bit, on camera. So far, all the videos have been recognisably Apa – presenting as male. However, he told NME the character Fifi was female and started with him dressing in drag as a child.

”She’s been living inside of me for a long time... I have quite literally known and messed with this character since I was eight, nine, ten years old,” Apa said.

“She allows me to express the feminine side of myself through moving and my physicality. My sisters would dress me up in drag as a kid – I’d put on lipstick and wear wigs and stuff – and I used to love exploring that.”

He said he had asked his agent about appearing as Fifi on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

However, he wasn’t hopeful of his chances at actually winning Drag Race.

“I don’t think I’d be allowed on that show because I’m not the real deal. But why did I share Fifi with the world? Because it’s not something that I feel like I need to hide. I am proud of Fifi,” he said, in the interview with NME.

Supplied/Getty Images KJ Apa posts videos of his alter-ego Fifi to TikTok.

The 24-year-old is back working on Riverdale, a month after the birth of his baby boy with girlfriend and model Clara Berry.

The Kiwi actor started out as an actor on Shortland St, and had since been living and working between the US and Canada.