Paul Walker's daughter shares touching moment of Vin Diesel walking her down the wedding aisle

The wedding took place nearly eight years after Paul died in a single-car collision at age 40. Diesel has remained close with his goddaughter Meadow ever since and said he thinks of her as one of his children.

Vin Diesel is keeping his promise to take care of Paul Walker’s only child.

On Friday (local time), the late actor’s daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram to confirm she had tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan. The 22-year-old posted several highlights from the intimate wedding ceremony, which took place in the Dominican Republic among friends and family.

Paul’s Fast and Furious co-star Diesel was among those who attended the event, and even played an important role during the ceremony, standing in for his good friend Paul and walking Meadow down the aisle.

Meadow shared the touching moment with all her followers, posting photos and a video of Diesel with the rest of her wedding party. Fast and Furious actress Jordana Brewster was also in attendance.

“The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow told Vogue about the ceremony. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

READ MORE:

* Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan

* Paul Walker's daughter Meadow confirms romance with actor Louis Thornton-Allan

* How Paul Walker's daughter played a key role in ensuring F9 honors his legacy

* Paul Walker's daughter Meadow calls Vin Diesel and his daughter 'family' ahead of F9



Despite not having a lot of loved ones present, the bride was happy with the outcome. “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal–and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

The wedding took place nearly eight years after Paul died in a single-car collision at age 40. Diesel has remained close with his goddaughter Meadow ever since and said he thinks of her as one of his children.

“[Meadow] takes good care of me. She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day,” Diesel told Extra earlier this year. “To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep ‘cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that.” Diesel says he’s protective of Meadow, adding “It goes beyond the movie.”