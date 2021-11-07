My Sunday: Actress Olivia Tennet of animated series Kiri and Lou

Olivia Tennet is the voice of the yellow dinosaur Kiri in the local animated series Kiri and Lou. She’s also a former Shortland Street and Power Rangers actor.

The former Shortland Street and Power Rangers actor is also working on a music project with her partner Tom Broome, an audio engineer and drummer. They live in West Auckland with their two year old son Alywin.

supplied/Supplied Animated series Kiri and Lou in which Olivia voices the yellow dinosaur Kiri.

I think because Tom and I are both creatives, weekend's actually don't mean a lot to us - the weekend might be Tuesday and Wednesday. If you choose a job you love, you're sort of working all the time. We definitely find times to relax; they might not just be on the weekend. Sunday is an opportunity to catch up with family, it's a family focused day for sure.

7am

The day starts when my son Alywin wakes up. We're lucky he's a slow riser so we're able to get half an hour more sleep while he fluffs about his cot, practising a new phrase he's learned or singing. Eventually Tom or I will volunteer to get him up and we'll stumble down to the kitchen and make breakfast together.

8.30am

We’ve had our first coffee. That makes us feel a bit more human and then we're ready to take on the day. Somehow, miraculously we all get out of our pyjamas. No matter how organised I am, we always seem to be rushing out the door at the last minute. 9.30 seems to be our limit of being able to stay inside

9.30am

We go for a walk around Avondale or venture a little bit further. We might do the Westmere coastal walk around Meola reef, or sometimes we'll go up Mount Albert. Al seems happiest when we're outdoors. He’s really into climbing up mountains. He’ll nap so well after one of those walks.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Westmere coastal walk.

11.30am

We might see family or meet them somewhere, get time with the grandparents, which is nice. If I've been organised we'll take lunch with us but other times we'll grab something from a bakery. We tend to eat when Al eats which is hilarious, everything's just way earlier than it used to be. It's just easier, we're all fed, nobody's getting hangry.

12.30pm

Al goes to bed around 12.45pm, then it's time to do computer admin, or I might try and do some exercise. Tom usually plays drums in the garage, he’s got a little set-up in there. If I'm feeling super productive, I'll prep dinner. I like doing it. It's funny; I can't really be bothered, and then I'm really grateful I've done it when we get to dinnertime.

2pm

In the afternoon the grandparents might come in. He loves his grandparents. They're the favourites, aren't they? His favourite person is my Nana, so his great grandmother who is 87 but 22 at heart. She has more energy than all of us and so much patience.

2.30pm

Tom and I will go out to his studio in Whenuapai and work together on our music. We've pretty much finished two tracks, which is exciting. Or we'll just hang about in the garden. We're lucky we've got a big backyard. Al is obsessed with lawn mowing and weed whacking and digging. We spend a lot of time in the garden, rain or shine.

5.30pm

We try to have all our meals together. So we're all around the kitchen bench talking about the day that we've had. Al’s definitely a chatterbox, he likes processing stuff. It's amazing to start hearing what’s in their little brains, like: ‘Oh, that's what you're thinking about, buzzy little guy’.

6pm

Al is a bookworm and I’m like, now is my time to perform for you, so the books are pretty entertaining. I'll try out some new characters for Kiri and Lou to see what the response is. Bath time is around 6:30pm and after bath time, it's just more books and pyjamas and Al goes to sleep around. 7:15pm.

supplied/Supplied Duck Island ice cream

7.30pm

That's when Tom and I breathe a huge sigh of relief, another day, sort of done. We break out the treats and watch TV. We are both big fans of ice cream. That Duck Island, aw man. I go to bed pretty early. Tom always lasts, but I’m to bed at 9.30pm. I’m a nana. It's good. I read my book and it happens all again tomorrow.

A new season of Kiri & Lou is now on TVNZ OnDemand with a full series of kids books being released through Scholastic this month.