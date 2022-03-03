Sean Penn leaves car behind and flees to Poland on foot

Sean Penn has left Ukraine after ditching his car and walking “miles to the Polish border”, the actor announced on Twitter.

The Mystic River star posted a photo of himself dragging luggage behind him on the side of the road. Beside him was a line of cars, also seemingly fleeing to the Polish border.

He said he and the two people he was with left their car on the side of the road before continuing on foot.

“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women [and] children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,” he wrote.

Penn landed in Kyiv, Ukraine last week to film a documentary, according to news.com.au.

The news site reported the 61-year-old actor and film director spoke with the Ukraine military in the Azov region, as well as attending a press conference at the presidential office.

In a translated statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine’s Facebook, the news.com.au said Penn had been in Ukraine, “specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine ...and to tell the world about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, including Western politicians lack,” the statement said.

In a Tweet on Friday, Penn had added to the voices of many speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” he wrote.