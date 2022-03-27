Kiwi icons the Topp Twins reveal they both have breast cancer

Iconic Kiwi entertainers Dames Jools and Lynda Topp have revealed they both have breast cancer.

The revered sisters told their story in an exclusive interview with TVNZ's Sunday.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at 48, undergoing surgery to remove her left breast and months of chemotherapy.

Chris Skelton In an interview with TVNZ's Sunday, Dames Lynda and Jools Topp – the Topp twins – revealed they both have breast cancer. (file photo)

In 2021, she began to well unwell again. Lynda then found out she also had breast cancer, 1 News reported on Sunday morning.

The Topp Twins have become New Zealand entertainment legends after decades of performing music and comedy together as a duo, with characters such as Camp Mother and Camp Leader, and Ken and Ken.

Trailers for the TVNZ Sunday episode show the twins separated as they face the disease.

Covid-19 has been hard on the real-life twins, forcing them to cancel gigs and hurting their incomes. But staying apart after 40 years of being inseparable was harder still for the 63-year-olds, 1 News reported.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Julie (L), and Lynda Topp after receiving their DNZM's for services to entertainment in 2018.

“We’re in sync... in not the greatest way, but we’re in sync,” Lynda told Sunday.

The Topp twins were appointed Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours, for services to entertainment.

Breast cancer is New Zealand’s third most common cancer – the most common cancer among Kiwi women – and accounts for more than 600 deaths every year.

More than 3300 New Zealand women and about 25 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year.