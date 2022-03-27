Kiwi icons the Topp Twins reveal they both have breast cancer, will peform until 'the lights go out'

Iconic entertainers Dames Jools and Lynda Topp have revealed they both have breast cancer, with Jools receiving palliative care.

The revered sisters told their story in an interview with TVNZ's Sunday.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at 48, undergoing surgery to remove her left breast and months of chemotherapy.

Chris Skelton In an interview with TVNZ’s Sunday, Dames Lynda and Jools Topp – the Topp twins – revealed they both have breast cancer. (file photo)

In 2021, she began to feel unwell again. Lynda then found out she also had breast cancer, 1 News reported on Sunday morning.

Jools told Sunday the cancer had metastasised throughout her body, and she was now having palliative care.

She had been taking cannabis oil to deal with the pain caused by her tumours, and said she wanted to be able to get her medicinal cannabis from New Zealand rather than America.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Topp Twins pose for a photograph after receiving their DNZM's for services to entertainment in 2018.

Lynda was starting six months of chemotherapy, while Jools had her first round of radiation treatment last Wednesday.

The Topp Twins have become New Zealand entertainment legends after decades of performing music and comedy together as a duo, with characters such as Camp Mother and Camp Leader, and Ken and Ken.

The twins had to be separated from each other while they both received the news of their cancer due to the Covid-19 lockdown from August to December 2021.

Covid-19 has been hard on the real-life twins, forcing them to cancel gigs and hurting their incomes. But staying apart after 40 years of being inseparable was harder still for the 63-year-olds, 1 News reported.

“We’re in sync... in not the greatest way, but we’re in sync,” Lynda told Sunday, “I want to live, we both do. This is a new beginning for Jools and me.”

Lynda said there was still a 40th anniversary that needed to be celebrated, and the twins would perform for as long as they could hold a guitar.

Tom Lee/Stuff The twins entertaining crowds in Hamilton back in 2018. (File photo)

“We will always be the Topp twins, and we’ll perform until the lights go out,” Lynda said.

The Topp twins were appointed Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours, for services to entertainment.

Breast cancer is New Zealand’s third most common cancer – the most common cancer among Kiwi women – and accounts for more than 600 deaths every year.

More than 3300 New Zealand women and about 25 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year.