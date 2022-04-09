Second chances can be life-changing if the lessons learned the first time were worth it.

That’s certainly the case for Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez, who announced to her inner circle of fans a subtle, but ‘perfect’ engagement–again.

“I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” Affleck told WSJ Magazine.

News of this engagement was announced via On the JLo–Lopez’s newsletter made available via subscription for her fans.

READ MORE:

* Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prove their romance is a home run during baseball outing

* See Ben Affleck cheer on Jennifer Lopez alongside her daughter Emme at iHeartRadio Music Awards

* How Jennifer Lopez gave a subtle shout-out to Ben Affleck in her latest Instagram post



Getty/RB/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Engaged, Again

She teased the announcement via Facebook and Twitter. The actual message featured a video of light music with close-ups of the ring with a small voiceover of Lopez saying, “you’re perfect”.

This is the second time the two actors are getting engaged; 18 years ago, the couple were affectionately referred to as Bennifer.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives,” Lopez, 52, told People.

“We have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

The Marry Me actress shares two children, twins, with ex-husband and musician Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

Most recently, Lopez was awarded the Music Icon award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, where Affleck, his son, and Lopez’s daughter were on hand to celebrate.

The couple’s first engagement ended in January 2004. Then in May 2021, when Lopez broke it off with athlete Alex Rodriguez, she and Affleck began being seen publicly as rumours swirled about the two possibly dating again.

The two met in 2001 on the set of their film Gigli.

“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” Lopez said.