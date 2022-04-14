'Happy in our new baby love bubble': New Zealand's first Married at First Sight baby has arrived

Married at First Sight couple Brett and Angel welcomed their new daughter Vienna on Saturday April 9.

Married at First Sight NZ couple Brett and Angel are celebrating the arrival of their first baby, the couple announced on Wednesday.

Baby Vienna was born on Saturday, April 9, and is New Zealand’s first MAFS baby.

Angel went into labour on Wednesday, April 6, ten days earlier than the expected due date. She was in labour for more than two days but said she is feeling great.

“We’re just happy in our new baby love bubble,” she said.

Following the birth the couple stayed at St George’s hospital, which is due to be closed in 2023, and Brett described the support they received as “amazing”.

“That was really helpful ... to have that sort of support was great.”

Perhaps the only family member not smitten with baby Vienna is the family dog Cashew. Angel admitted the dog has been “pretty dark at me”.

“I think she’s suffering from the loss of only child syndrome,” she said.

As New Zealand’s most successful MAFs couple, Brett and Angel were the only pairing to survive the 2017 season of the show.

Supplied/Stuff Brett said life could not be better following the birth of Vienna.

In 2018 they said future plans included starting a family, and they announced their pregnancy in October, 2021.

The couple took Vienna home on Tuesday and Brett said they are currently living in a happy “bubble”.

“We don’t even know what day it is,” he said.