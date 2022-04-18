'Keeping our fingers crossed' Topp Twins share update on their breast cancer treatments

Three weeks after revealing they both have breast cancer, with Jools receiving palliative care, Dames The Topp Twins have shared an update with their fans.

Through a post on their Facebook page, made by their friend Mary Massara, the Kiwi entertainers let their supporters know “Jools is resting and recovering after a week of radiation on a new tumour, and it has reduced her pain – so keeping our fingers crossed”.

Chris Skelton In March Jools and Lynda Topp announced they had both been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Early next month Jools will reconvene with the radiation team at Auckland Hospital before having “an MRI scan in four weeks’ time to see if the tumour has been eradicated or reduced”.

The pair also let fans know that Lynda has “completed her 3rd chemotherapy session in Ashburton Hospital and like all cancer patients she has her good days and her bad days”.

“It is a difficult treatment to deal with, but she has a good support team and a woolly hat from mum to keep her head warm.”

Lynda will undergo a further three months of chemotherapy before any tests or appointments with her Oncology team at Christchurch Hospital.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at 48, undergoing surgery to remove her left breast and months of chemotherapy. In 2021, she began to feel unwell again. Lynda then found out she had Grade 3 invasive breast cancer, 1 News reported last month.

Lynda has undergone surgery for a double mastectomy and is currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda, pose for a photograph after receiving their DNZM's for services to entertainment during investiture ceremonies at Government House in 2018.

The twins extended their thanks to their supporters who donated to their GivealLittle page.

Through the fund, started by Jools and Lynda’s longtime friend Mary Massara, 1688 donors have contributed $115,540, which the page says will go towards “help with non-publicly funded treatments (such as acupuncture and vitamins), transport and general living costs so they can focus on their treatment without financial stress”.

Ending the update on a hopeful note, the twins shared that all going well they are planning to reunite in the South Island next month.

“On a bright note – now that Jools has completed her treatment she can travel to the South Island, and they are scheduled to reunite for their birthday in mid-May.”

Among the many fans to share their well-wishes with the siblings was Sir Peter Leitch, who said he was “wishing you both all the best going forward with your treatment you both have brought so much happiness to us Kiwis over the years, and I’m sure many many more Kiwis like me are feeling your pain you are Kiwi treasures sending you both my best wishes.”