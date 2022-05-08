Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal baby daughter's name

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have announced the name of their baby girl.

Rodriguez featured a series of photos of their newborn daughter in an Instagram post on Saturday, with the caption: “Bella Esmeralda 180422.”

The couple welcomed twins on April 18, but later shared the sad news that one of the twins, a boy, had died.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner have shared the name of their baby girl.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the football star wrote in an Instagram post.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo later shared a photo of him holding their daughter with the caption: “Forever Love.”

The 37-year-old Manchester United star also has a four-year-old daughter with Rodriguez, as well as three other children.