Kiwi actor says Prince Harry was 'lovely' to work with on sustainable travel shoot

Prince Harry stars in a video featuring Kiwi actors Rhys Darby, Rena Owen and Dave Fane, as he promotes a new sustainable travel campaign.

A Kiwi actor who worked alongside Prince Harry in a new sustainable travel campaign says was a “lovely guy” and “brilliant” to work with.

As part of a campaign for his-not-profit organisation, Travalyst, Harry stars in a video alongside Kiwi actors Rhys Darby, Rena Owen and Dave Fane. The video was filmed in California, where the prince is now based with wife Meghan Markle, 3-year-old son Archie, and 11-month old daughter Lilibet.

Supplied Prince Harry stars in a new campaign encouraging Kiwis to make more sustainable travel choices, alongside Kiwi acting stalwarts Rhys Darby and Dave Fane, who appear in the video as “rating agents”.

After the video’s launch, Fane, a founding member of the Naked Samoans, known for his work in Bro’Town and Sione’s Wedding, said Harry was “so cool”, and a “fine upstanding young man”.

The pair had a “lovely chat” during the shoot, in which Fane told him he’d once met his father, Prince Charles, at a play they’d put on in Auckland. Charles even ended up recording a guest voice part in Bro’Town as a result.

Fane laughed describing that he’d asked Harry to “ask your dad if he remembers me”.

In the video, Harry is shown jogging when he is accosted by Darby’s character, a “rating agent”.

Darby explains he is from New Zealand and accuses Harry of dropping a lolly wrapper at Auckland’s Bethells Beach during his tour of the country in October 2018.

When Harry doesn’t react, Darby says: “It might have been a confusing time, it was windy.”

Harry responds: “I don’t think it was confusing. It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It’s beautiful.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan visit Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua during their 2018 New Zealand tour.

Darby then explains they are trialling a system where, just as people rate destinations, they are asking how a destination would rate them back.

Darby informs Harry his score during his 2018 visit was three stars out of five – “not too bad” – and praises him for only using one towel during his stay, for buying local honey, and for not leaving the tap running while brushing his teeth.

The aim of the video is to encourage Kiwis to visit the Travalyst website, where there will be a holiday rating tool for visitors to engage with.

“In a world where we’re tasked with rating so many things, we’re now asking: what if your destination rated you?” Prince Harry said in a statement.