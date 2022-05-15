'We have lost our miracle baby': Britney Spears shares she had a miscarriage

Britney Spears has shared that she has suffered a miscarriage early in her pregnancy.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have shared in a joint Instagram post that they "have lost" their baby in the early stages of pregnancy.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote in the post. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," the couple’s post said.

In the comment section on Spears’ post, her fiance had written a message: “We will have a miracle soon.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September last year after over four years of dating. The pair met while on the set of Spears' 2016 Slumber Party music video and went Instagram official one year later.

Spears first announced she and Asghari were "having a baby" last month after returning from their holiday in Hawaii.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought 'Geez… what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby…" she wrote at the time.

The pair have recently been sharing details of their upcoming wedding on social media, including that a date for the big occassion had been set. Spears also shared a picture of her wedding veil with her fans.