Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on star-studded red carpet for Top Gun premiere

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are accompanied by star actor Tom Cruise as they arrive for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at London’s Leicester Square.

Prince William and Kate have hit the red carpet once again alongside actor Tom Cruise for the UK premiere of the new Top Gun movie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked along a star-studded red carpet at London’s Leicester Square for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, in which Cruise reprises his role as US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the release of the original film.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs while at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in the UK.

Speaking from the red carpet, Cruise told reporters that he and Prince William “have a lot in common”.

“... We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

Prince William trained as a search and rescue pilot and was known as Flight Lieutenant Wales in the Royal Air Force.

Dan Kitwood/AP Britain's Prince William and actor Tom Cruise, left, acknowledge the crowd as they attend the Top Gun Maverick UK premiere.

Cruise was seen introducing the Duke and Duchess to the film's cast members – including Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm – in front of a model of the fighter jet from the movie.

The movie was originally due for release in July 2019, but was repeatedly pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Jennifer Connelly during the premiere.

“After the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary,” Cruise said.

The actor was among celebrities who featured in an equestrian extravaganza on Sunday (local time) to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70 years on the throne.