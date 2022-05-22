Topp Twins warn of online scam after Facebook page was hacked

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together

The Topp Twins are warning supporters to beware of online scammers after their official Facebook page was hacked.

The Kiwi comedy icons, Jools and Lynda Topp - who are both undergoing breast cancer treatment - on Sunday made a post explaining that a fake Topp Twins Facebook page had been created which is messaging people offering prizes and money.

“Someone has set up a fake TT Page offering prizes, this is a scam,” the post reads.

The pair advised people not to open any messages offering prizes or money, and report it if they can.

“We are working on this to try and shut this down. Lynda & Jools.”

News of the scam comes as the Topp Twins continue to raise money to fund their cancer treatment through their own Givealittle page, with the Topp Twins Cancer Support Fund receiving $127,890 in donations over the last eight weeks.

Jools is receiving palliative care, while Lynda is undergoing six months of chemotherapy.

The fake page offered “50 lucky people” the chance to get a “special prize $1000”.

More than 50 people have responded to the Topp Twins warning on Sunday, with many expressing anger and outrage that the two national treasures are being exploited and that the public were being misled.

“Definitely not what you both need at this time,” wrote one supporter.

Topp Twins/Facebook Jools and Lynda Topp celebrated their 64th birthday on May 14.

“So many scammers around. Hope you both are as well as can be expected given the circumstances at the moment. Take care,” wrote another.

The sisters have been approached for comment on the scam Facebook page.

News of the fake page and scam comes after Jools and Lynda announced on Saturday that they have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo had reunited to celebrate their 64th birthday on May 14, after more than four months apart.

Stuff The Topp Twins have vowed to keep performing “until the lights go out”.

Lynda is based in Canterbury while Jools lives north of Auckland. Until last weekend they had not been able to see each other in person due to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“The Twins would like to thank everyone for their kind and wonderful birthday wishes,” the post said.

“Jools & Lynda are home now but unfortunately both have tested positive for Covid, they are doing ok and resting and are both under the care of their medical teams and family and friends.”

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 48. She had surgery to remove her left breast and had months of chemotherapy.

In 2021, she began to feel unwell again. Lynda then found out she had grade 3 invasive breast cancer, 1 News reported in April.

The sisters have been philosophical about their illnesses, with Lynda telling TVNZ’s Sunday show in March they would “perform until the lights go out”.