Laverne Cox is first trans person to get Barbie doll created in her image

Laverne Cox is getting all dolled up and continuing to make history.

The trailblazing actress, known for roles in Orange is the New Black and Finding Anna, has become the first trans person to have a Barbie doll created in her likeness.

Getty, Mattel Laverne Cox and her Barbie replica

Just ahead of her 50th birthday this Sunday, Mattel announced the doll Wednesday as part of its new Tribute Collection Barbie Doll series. Late comedy legend Lucille Ball and Queen Elizabeth were previously featured in the collection.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate award-winning actress, producer, writer and LGBTQ+ rights trailblazer Laverne Cox with a doll,” Mattel vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls Lisa McKnight said Wednesday.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie.”

Cox, who became the first transgender woman of colour to have a leading role on a scripted TV show in Orange is the New Black, and the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in any acting category in 2013, said it was a dream come true to have her own Barbie doll.

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” she said.

“I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

“I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career,” she added.

“The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”

To help bring the doll to life, Barbie’s design team researched Cox’s eye-catching red carpet looks, and utilized skin tone and body sculpts samples the award-winning LGTBQ+ advocate personally signed off on.

New York Daily News