Depp-Heard jury goes home for second day after failing to reach verdict

The jury in Johnny Depp’s US defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard went home after deliberating for about seven hours on Tuesday (local time), to resume on Wednesday at 9am.

There was only one break in deliberations during the day, when the jurors asked whether a question on the verdict form was about the op-ed's headline ("Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.") or the entire op-ed. The judge clarified that it was specifically about the headline.

Steve Helber/AP Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation.

Even though Depp was nowhere in sight at the Virginia courthouse, some of his loyalists – who have been a fervent presence throughout the lengthy trial – showed up early in the morning to wait in line to get in the courtroom, knowing there was little chance they would see the actor in person.

“Johnny's not here, so a lot of people are like 'meh’,” said Depp fan Francesca Shanks, who settled in with a book outside the courtroom. “I'm here to support him and hope he gets the verdict he deserves.”

READ MORE:

* Why the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury faces a difficult task

* Depp v Heard: Jury resumes deliberations in libel trial

* Johnny Depp gives surprise guitar performance with Jeff Beck in the UK as libel trial verdict awaits



Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for US$50 million, alleging defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp (who denied all allegations of abuse) for US$100m, alleging defamation after his attorney called her claims a hoax.

Depp's daily appearance in the courthouse has led to a circus outside. While the scene quieted a significant amount on Tuesday, the frenzy didn't disappear completely. A gigantic Pirates of the Caribbean pirate ship appeared on the street, and dozens of news cameras lined up outside.

Michael Reynolds/AP Johnny Depp pictured outside the courthouse on Thursday, where fans are still gathered despite the star’s absence.

Court TV and Law & Crime started “verdict watch” on their respective streams. Someone set up a cluster of microphones in front of the courthouse in case a verdict was reached and the lawyers wanted to have a news conference.

A handful of fans and curious observers sat in the hallway outside Courtroom 5J, where the seven-week trial has been taking place, and compared notes on what they knew about Depp's status. When Depp's legal team walked by, one reporter asked whether the actor was still in the country, and lawyer Camille Vasquez replied he was not.

Another fan reported that Vasquez told them earlier that the actor “might” return on Wednesday if deliberations continued.

Craig Hudson/AP Amber Heard leaving the courthouse last week.

On Tuesday night, Depp played his third UK concert with Jeff Beck, whom he started appearing with at shows over the weekend.

Depp's representative did not return a request for comment on whether he will return for the verdict; Heard's representative declined to comment on the record whether the actress will be in attendance.

Jhoane Garcia of Fairfax lives nearby and has shown up frequently throughout the trial. She waved to Depp's lawyers as they walked by. Lately, she said, she had found herself as drawn to the actor's legal team as to Depp himself.

“I'm going to stay here only because I wanted to say hello,” she said. “They're going to leave after the verdict and I just wanted to say goodbye.”

Fans debated whether they would commit to spending Wednesday at the courthouse. At least one had to work, but another admitted she always told herself she wouldn’t go back, and then wound up returning anyway.

Shanks, who said she slept in her van overnight to guarantee entry to the courtroom, was just glad she was there for one more day to support Depp, whether he was in attendance or not. She said the trial had solidified her view that Depp, despite being a celebrity, is just a regular person who goes through hard times.

“He still seems like he's one of us.” Evidence such as his vulgar text messages did nothing to change her view, she said.