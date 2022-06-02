Johnny Depp wins libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

The jury also found in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Jury finds Amber Heard did defame Johnny Depp in her opinion piece on domestic violence.

Depp has been awarded US$15 million in damages. He was seeking $50m.

The jury awarded Heard $2m in compensatory damages for one proven defamation claim.

Amber Heard has released a statement after a jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against her.

The verdict vindicated Depp’s stance that Heard fabricated claims she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The Depp v Heard trial has made headlines around the world.

The jury awarded Depp more than US$10 million (NZ$15 million) and also found Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her US$2 million (NZ$3 million) in damages.

Heard, who was stoic in the courtroom as the verdict was read, said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.”

“I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

Craig Hudson/AP Actor Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he departs the Fairfax County Courthouse last Friday.

”I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

”I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Depp has also released a statement on the trial verdict, via his Instagram, talking of the cost of taking the trial on in the first place.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed,” Depp said.

“All in the blink of an eye.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.

“I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.

“Veritas numquam perit.

“Truth never perishes,” Depp’s statement concluded.

Depp wasn’t in court for the verdict to be read out. He was in a pub in Newcastle in the UK following up on work commitments.

Throughout the trial, fans – overwhelmingly on Depp’s side – would line up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. And spectators who couldn’t get in would gather on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.

The verdict could help the star rehabilitate his image – at least that’s his hope – after a televised trial that turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Craig Hudson/AP Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse last week.

The verdicts were expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 7am, but the judge sent the jury back because it had not completely filled out the verdict form. The seven-person civil jury had to come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of Heard and Depp’s short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times.

Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Depp hasn't been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He's spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.

