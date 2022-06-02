Why Johnny Depp lost his libel case in the UK but won in the US

The outcome of the Johnny Depp defamation trial turned a bit of celebrity jurisprudence on its head – the long-standing conventional wisdom that it's easier for a VIP to prevail with a libel claim in the United Kingdom than in the United States.

The reason, according to legal experts, may simply boil down to the fact that Depp's action against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the UK – which he lost – happened to be decided by a judge, whereas his case in the US was decided by a jury.

"The answer is simple," said George Freeman, the executive director of the New York-based Media Law Resource Centre. "It was up to the jury."

Depp prevailed in his three counts of defamation against Heard and was awarded more than US$10 million (NZ$15.4 million), the seven-person jury announced on Wednesday, local time.

The jury also decided that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard on one of three counts in her countersuit. She was awarded US$2m.

READ MORE:

* Cheat sheet: How did Johnny Depp win the libel lawsuit against Amber Heard?

* Each count the jurors considered in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard

* Johnny Depp wins libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard



Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2019 for defamation over an op-ed published a few months before in The Washington Post. Heard did not name Depp in the article but wrote that she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

In 2020, Depp lost a similar case in the United Kingdom in which he sued The Sun tabloid for calling him a “wife beater”. Libel law has traditionally been more favourable to plaintiffs there, even leading to “libel tourism”, where plaintiffs sue in British courts to advantage their cause.

Evelyn Hockstein/AP Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in the Fairfax County Circuit Court and won.

So it surprised some when Depp prevailed in the US case, given plaintiffs in the US face a much higher bar for proving libel of a public figure. Under US law, a plaintiff in a libel trial has to prove that they were harmed by an entity acting with actual malice, meaning they knew a libellous statement was untrue when they made it.

Mark Stephens, an international media lawyer familiar with both cases, said Depp's legal team in the United States ran a strategy known as DARVO – an acronym for deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender – in which Depp became the victim and Heard the abuser.

“We find that DARVO works very well with juries but almost never works with judges, who are trained to look at evidence,” Stephens said.

Although Heard was not named in the British case, she testified over several days as a witness called by The Sun. The British judge ultimately ruled that the allegations against Depp were “substantially true”, writing in a 2020 ruling that “the great majority of alleged assaults … have been proved to the civil standard”.

Even though the Virginia case had a much higher standard to cross for Depp's team, “that didn't impact the outcome because essentially what you have got is a jury believing evidence that a British judge did not accept, so that's where the difference lies here. Unusually, not in the different legal frameworks.”

Evelyn Hockstein/AP Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

That may explain why Depp lost in the UK even though he was not required to prove the wife beater label was false. Rather, under British law, the publication had to prove that Depp was, in fact, a wife beater.

“If Depp had filed that same case here in the US, he would have the burden of persuading the jury that the accusation was false,” said Lee Berlik, a Virginia-based attorney who specialises in defamation law and business litigation.

The distinction is significant because in cases where there is evidence on both sides and the jury can't determine which party is telling the truth, the party with the burden of proof loses. “It is remarkable that a judge in the UK found that The Sun had proven 12 separate acts of ‘wife beating’ by Depp, but in Virginia a jury essentially found zero acts of domestic abuse and that Ms Heard's claims to the contrary were basically a ‘hoax’,” Berlik added.

Depp sought to have the case heard in Virginia, which has a relatively weak anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuits against public participation) statute, rather than in California, where he and Heard both reside. Such statutes provide defendants a quick way to dismiss meritless lawsuits. Heard sought to dismiss Depp's suit but was unsuccessful.

The other difference between the two cases is the mayhem that took place online outside the courtroom.

While the UK case prompted outsize media coverage, the trial in Virginia took it to another level. The trial was livestreamed, with millions tuning in and dissecting the testimony on social media. Saturday Night Live even lampooned it.

Although jurors were ordered not to read about the case, they weren't sequestered.

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.