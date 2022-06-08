Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are reportedly engaged, with plans to marry in an A-list celebration

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi and British songstress Rita Ora are engaged, according to reports in the UK press.

The famous couple, who began been dating in March 2021 after they met in Australia, are reportedly planning a wedding, after almost simultaneously popping the question to one another.

“This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” a friend told The Sun.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’

“It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn't be happier.”

The source went on to tell the UK tabloid the couple are organising an imminent, low-key ceremony, before they have an A-lister London bash.

Composite Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, and the Instagram story that has sparked engagement rumours in 2021.

Last September, Rita Ora sparked rumours about an engagement with a photo that did not show an engagement ring. There was no bling to be seen on her ring finger, because the singer covered it with an emoji in the same shade as her nails.

Waititi separated from award-winning film producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2018, with whom he has two daughters. Rumours of his relationship with Ora began in April 2021, when she posted a photo of the pair embracing in a carousel of Instagram photos captioned “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love”.

Then, they were spotted together at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Sydney, where Waititi was filming his next Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, and out and about around the city.

By May last year, the Let You Love Me singer had reportedly relocated to Sydney to move in with her Oscar-winning boyfriend, and not long after, the pair made headlines when photographed cuddled up with Thor actress Tessa Thompson on a balcony, reportedly after a party the night before.

They kept up the partying when celebrating Waititi’s 46th birthday, and a source told New Idea the Jojo Rabbit writer-director referred to his 30-year-old girlfriend as “wifey” and “chats about how he's going to be her first and last husband”.

“Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he's for real,” the source said.

Ora is currently working on the Australian version of The Voice, while filmmaker Waititi is busy working on a number of movies, including a new chapter in the popular Star Wars franchise. The Sun’s source said they plan to marry as soon as their schedules allow.