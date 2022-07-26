Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on a honeymoon in Paris - what we know

Hollywood newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are enjoying a Parisian honeymoon days after getting hitched in Las Vegas.

The happy couple, who rekindled in 2021, tied the knot in a “little white wedding chapel” last week after being engaged since April.

Supplied/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen honeymooning in Paris, France.

Now, the Afflecks have jumped on a plane with their children from past marriages to celebrate their post-nuptials in the City of Love.

We’ve compiled a complete timeline of Bennifer’s Paris getaway thus far, from outfits to ice cream and museums.

Thursday

Ben and Jen reportedly arrived in Paris by private plane on Thursday, according to People Magazine.

The lovebirds headed to Le Matignon Restaurant, near the shopping mecca Champs-Élysées.

Despite the extreme heatwave sweeping Europe at the moment, Affleck sported an apparently sweat-stain free suit. Renowned for not mincing words, one Parisian told People Affleck “looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat.”

The couple stayed at the restaurant, eating outside for two hours, again, during an extreme heatwave.

After a quick glance at Le Matignon’s menu I would like to confidently bet Ben ordered the lobster salad while Jen ordered the salmon with champagne sauce (with a tomato salad on the side as a treat).

Seeing as this is a special occasion, I’ll also allow them a bottle of red, a cheesecake, and lemon and raspberry tart.

The couple left the restaurant to embark on a “romantic drive” back to their hotel, thus ending the first day of Bennifer’s Parisian Honeymoon.

Friday

Perhaps making up for lost time since their first engagement in 2002, Affleck and J.Lo reportedly enjoyed a two-hour make out and cuddle session on a park bench around 7.30am Friday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy the second day of their Parisian honeymoon.

Following their early-morning rendezvouz, the Afflecks were spotted enjoying a stroll through Le Marais with Seraphine, a child Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, whom Jennifer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The two teenagers held hands, both wearing headphones, perhaps brushing up on some French language podcasts.

They made stops in Paris’ famous Jewish quarter Rue des Rosiers, contemporary art museum Centre Pompidou, and crossed the Seine to the historic Musée d'Orsay.

Again, Ben defied the heat in jeans and a dress shirt while J.Lo wore a floral dress. The teenagers dressed in warm layers. I wonder if the claims about underarm botox is true and if I can get an appointment with their doctor by next summer, or if this entire family is somehow genetically immune to sweat.

Here’s hoping the happy family enjoyed many pastries along the way.

Saturday

After Friday’s sightseeing via foot, the Afflecks opted for a two-hour tour of the river Seine on a private yacht.

Before their tour, the couple grabbed lunch with Ben’s eldest daughter Violet, a lookalike of her mother, Garner.

Supplied/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Violet Affleck are seen leaving lunch together

The family could be seen enjoying their ride through the Seine with Ben and Violet sharing hugs and J.Lo looking radiant in the sunshine.

Supplied/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez enjoying a private yatch tour of the Seine in Paris

The family later visited the Musée National Picasso-Paris, which contains 5000 works by the Spanish artist.

Later, Ben and Jen dressed up to grab ice cream together at Berthillon, a smart choice during these troubling times of global warming.

Supplied/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez could be seen smiling ear to ear next to husband Ben Affleck.

Sunday

Feliz cumpleaños, J.Lo! The actress and singer turned 53 in the French capital with her husband by her side.

The pair celebrated by walking around the Louvre/Tuileries neighbourhood and shopping, as well as lunching at Le Restaurant Monsieur Dior.

The Jenny from the Block singer also used her special day to promote her new booty balm, because if a 10-step face care routine wasn’t enough you can now worry about your butt looking photo-ready too.

In a sweet moment of blended family togetherness, Jennifer and Violet were spotted in a tight embrace.

Supplied/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck embracing.

The newlyweds later celebrated Jennifer’s birthday dinner at La Girafe, a 30s style dinner located in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Ben was photographed having a teary-eyed exchange with his new wife, who embraced him through his tears.

A source told People the couple seemed to be very in love.

"They were close, very close, to one another the entire time. They embraced one another a lot," the observer said.

Leaving dinner, the couple freed a balloon which had been attached to the table, letting it “sail off towards the Tower.”