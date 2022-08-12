Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” the car crash she was involved in one week ago.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for the American actress thanked supporters for their kind wishes and prayers for Heche’s recovery, as well as staff at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the rep said.

READ MORE:

* Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' car crash, reps say

* Anne Heche had cocaine in her system when she crashed her car into Los Angeles home

* Anne Heche reportedly fighting for her life in 'critical condition' in a coma after car crash



Heche, 53, remained on life support in case her organs are viable for donation, a choice the rep said she decided long ago.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the rep said.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

The American actress had been fighting for her life after the crash, which reportedly involved the blue Mini Cooper she was driving crashing into a house in Mar Vista, Los Angeles.

The owner of the home, as well as her pets, were not injured in the crash despite being in a small section of the home.

On Friday the Los Angeles Times confirmed Heche had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash.

Heche starred in a number of films and television shows, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, and The Michael J Fox Show.

She is also known for dating comedian Ellen DeGeneres from 1997-2000, during which time DeGeneres publicly came out as gay.