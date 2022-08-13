'Deep, wordless sadness' for Anne Heche, declared brain dead after car crash

Actor Anne Heche has been declared dead a week after a car crash, but her heart is still beating on life support, in the hope her organs can be donated.

Under current California law, death can be determined by the loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards.

While Heche is legally dead, she is on life support so that the nonprofit organisation OneLegacy can determine if she can be a donor, spokesperson Holly Baird said in a statement.

The process, which involves assessing which organs are viable and finding an appropriate recipient, could take from one day to several days, Baird told The Associated Press.

In the US, most organ transplants are done after the donor has been declared brain-dead.

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP FILE - Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

READ MORE:

* Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' car crash, reps say

* Anne Heche had cocaine in her system when she crashed her car into Los Angeles home

* Anne Heche reportedly fighting for her life in 'critical condition' in a coma after car crash

* 'How could you survive that?': Anne Heche stable after fiery car crash



‘Deep, wordless sadness’

Anne Heche/Instagram Anne Heche with sons Atlas Tupper, left, and Homer Laffoon.

Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, paid tribute to his mother.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Laffoon said.

"After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

"Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me.

"I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.

"Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

Shortly before Heche was declared dead, former partner Ellen Degeneres said on Twitter: “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Severe brain injury

Los Angeles Times Anne Heche was involved in a car crash last week.

The actor suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a Los Angeles area home on August 5 and fire erupted.

She's been hospitalised at a Los Angeles burn centre.

Detectives investigating the crash said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, though toxicology tests still had to be performed to differentiate them from drugs she was given for her injuries, Los Angeles police said.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of twins Marley and Vicky.

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. In 1997 alone, she played opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in Donnie Brasco and Tommy Lee Jones in Volcano and was part of the ensemble cast in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The following year, she starred with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in Return to Paradise.

- Agencies