Rita Ora celebrates Taika Waititi's birthday in Wellington

The Kiwi director said it was “real funny” to have the god of thunder know of the Māori god of war, Tūmatauenga.

Rita Ora has shared a photo of rumoured husband, Māori filmmaker Taika Waititi, celebrating his 47th birthday in a Wellington cafe.

The British popstar shared a cheeky picture of Waititi today, taken while the famous couple were lunching at Egmont Street Eatery, captioned “birthday boy.”

Supplied Taika Waititi and Rita Ora celebrate Waititi's birthday in Wellington.

Waititi was also photographed with Canadian-born director James Cameron, who is a New Zealand resident and is currently working on two new Avatar films.

The directors share the same birthday.

Ora and Waititi reportedly flew from Auckland to Wellington on Monday. It’s believed the pair secretly married in London last month.

The couple were spotted on Monday afternoon on Ghuznee St, crossing the road.

Ora visited Queen Sally’s Diamond Deli in Lyall Bay last night.

“She was really humble”, the deli manager told Stuff on Wednesday morning.

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Taika Waititi and Rita Ora-Waititi are rumoured to have recently married. They are currently in Wellington.

“It was sweet, we didn’t even know it was her at first until someone pointed it out. She was so cool and nice.”

“She ordered a vegan meal. We hadn’t had anyone of that level of fame in here yet!”

In a June interview with The Wrap, the Marvel director confirmed he would be in New Zealand from August until the end of the year working on two television shows, Our Flag Means Death and Time Bandits.

Pirate comedy-adventure series Our Flag Means Death was recently renewed by HBO and shifted production from Los Angeles to New Zealand after the first season.

“We start filming hopefully I think by October, and we're gonna shoot in New Zealand,” Waititi told Collider, a US entertainment website.

“We shot the last one in LA. Weird place to try and do something all on the ocean, so we're gonna go down to New Zealand which is surrounded by it. That's one of the things I'm most excited about for the next year.”

Little is known about Waititi’s 10-part adaptation of Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin’s time-travelling tale, Time Bandits.

Waititi last visited New Zealand in April, when he gave fans a video tour of Hobbiton, glow worms and a “death lake” during a holiday with his children.

“Here I am outside Bilbo Baggins’ actual real Hobbit hole,” said Waititi, in an Instagram video showing him strolling through the Middle Earth film set from fellow Kiwi director Sir Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies.

Waititi tagged his posts with the caption “dads on tour”. His videos revealed that he was accompanying his two young daughters, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu, from his previous relationship with Kiwi film producer Chelsea Winstanley.

Ora is due to kick off a European tour later this month before heading to South America. There are no plans for any New Zealand shows yet.