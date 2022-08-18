Actor Anne Heche death ruled an accident

Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by "blunt trauma," according to information published on Wednesday (local time) on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner's office said.

The Emmy-winning film and television star was removed from life support on Sunday at a burn centre.

Jordan Strauss Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California

She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on August 5. The car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner's office listed August 11 as her date of death.

Heche first came to prominence on the soap opera Another World in the late 1980s before becoming a well-known star in Hollywood in the late 1990s.

She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.