Kim Kardashian's office of despair and Linda Evangelista's triumphant return: The week that was in pop culture

Inside the sad, greige pit of existential despair that is Kim Kardashian’s office

OPINION: Everything a member of the Kardashian family does, be it have a baby or break up with a boyfriend or make an offensive Pepsi ad, is news. I can’t apologise for, or really explain this, but it is the world we live in.

So when Kim opened an office for her new skincare line SKKN (not to be confused with her shapewear line SKIMS) and gave a virtual tour on her YouTube channel, you’d better believe it made headlines all over the world.

Now we all know that Kim K is a minimalist, and that in recent years she has embraced a colour she calls “greige” – a blend of grey and beige.

But nothing could truly have prepared us for the reality of the space she works in.

UK paper Metro may have called it “as extra as you’d expect”, but I’d argue it’s the exact opposite of extra. It is lack. This, as Australian website Mamamia put it, “is not an office. It’s an art gallery.”

Reader, there is barely anything in it, including people. In the entire, cavernous, two-storey space there is precisely one employee. She, like everything else, is literal shades of grey. And beige. All the furniture looks hideously uncomfortable. The only real decoration is a wall hung high with Kim’s magazine covers, and a wall of SKKN products (which are greige).

Everything is greige. The negative space is greige.

It’s like a very, very high end torture device.

Meanwhile, in a curious coincidence (OR IS IT), days after Kim’s tour of her sad pit of existential despair, her ex-husband Kanye West – by all accounts the instigator of Kim’s greige period – released his latest clothing line for The Gap, a collaboration between his Yeezy brand and Balenciaga (or, as Ye puts it, “Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga”). This is the first time Yeezy X Gap has been available in-store and the former presidential hopeful apparently insisted the clothes not be displayed on hangers but instead shoved into bin liners on the shop floor.

Not since Mary-Kate Olsen cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy have the reasons for a celebrity marital breakdown been more clear.

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista, 57, is back on the cover of British Vogue.

A year ago the 90s supermodel revealed why she had been absent from the public eye for several years, saying after undergoing a body contouring process called CoolSculpting she developed “brutally disfiguring” paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), which involves fat cells growing instead of shrinking.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing," she said at the time. "In the process, I have become a recluse."

Evangelista – who has settled a US$50m (NZ$80m) lawsuit against Zeltiq, the company behind the procedure – told Vogue she returned to fashion magazine covers because “I couldn’t live in that pain any longer... I knew I had to make a change, and the only change was to tell my truth.”

While the internet was busy hailing Evangelista’s return as a triumph both for the model herself and for natural beauty (or, if you like, a cautionary tale against cosmetic procedures), none other than Joe Jonas, the most alliterative quarter of boy band The Jonas Brothers, used oddly similar wording when he came out as a proud user of injectables.

”I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from," Mr Sophie Turner told People. "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

expedia Joe Jonas: No one could look that naturally good.

Based on the time between female celebrities admitting they used cosmetic procedures and Evangelista admitting one ruined her looks, I’d say we’re about 25 years away from Jonas (who will be 58 then) lying low for a few years then saying it was due to a botched procedure, which just goes to show how far men are lagging behind women in Hollywood.

The return of Kiwis freaking out over celebrities just existing in New Zealand

Look, there are lots of things Kiwis are good at – drinking coffee, living through apocalyptic weather events, until recently playing international men’s rugby – but in my opinion one of our greatest collective talents is turning the mere presence of an international star on our shores into A Huge Deal.

getty Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, pictured not in New Zealand, are now in New Zealand.

We all remember The Great Scarlett Johansson Chocolate Cake Affair of 2017, and the Benedict Cumberbatch’s Luxury Hotel Watch of 2020.

Add to that now Taika and Rita’s Tour of Wellington.

The Oscar winner has brought his rumoured new wife for a hometown visit, and they are seeing all the sites. Which is to say, they have eaten at a couple of restaurants, and crossed a road.

Honestly New Zealand, when you can make two people crossing a road cause for national hysteria you’ve absolutely reached the top of your game. Proud of you.