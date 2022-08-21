Actor Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster Mania

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sex crimes in New Jersey.

Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey has been charged with sex crimes that allegedly occurred during Monster Mania Convention in the US.

Most widely known for his role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story, the actor, 78, has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

The Cherry Hill Police Department confirmed the actor’s name and the charges on Sunday morning.

The alleged offences occurred between August 12-14 during the annual horror film convention Monster Mania, which was held in New Jersey.

The police responded to a call to the Doubletree Hotel following a report of a sex offence. The charges involved at least two victims, Forbes reported.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Busey appeared in the film adaptation of John Grisholm’s The Firm, Under Siege, Lethal Weapon and Point Break. In the 2000s, the actor appeared in reality shows the Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew.

The investigation is ongoing.