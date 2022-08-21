Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just got married. Again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their July wedding day in Las Vegas.

A month after eloping to Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot again in a ceremony with front of family and friends, Page Six reports.

White buses began arriving at the Gone Girl star’s 87-acre Georgia Estate on Saturday afternoon, with the ceremony starting shortly after.

The guests were all dressed in white and gathered on a long white walkway in front of the estate. They included Affleck’s long-time friend and Good Will Hunting collaborator Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, as well as Clerks director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

Smith posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Mewes with their wives.

The couple’s extravagant wedding is believed to be a three-day event which was planned by wedding planner Colin Cowie.

A no-fly zone was reportedly put in place around the estate in preparation for a fireworks display.

The couple were engaged in April and on July 16 wed in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” the actress wrote in her On The JLo newsletter the following day.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their relationship in 2021, were spotting on their honeymoon in Paris in late July, days after the Vegas wedding.

The couple began dating in 2002 but ended the relationship two years later.