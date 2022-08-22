Kate Moss is the latest member of the woo-woo wellness club

Anyone who was partying near Primrose Hill in the 90s was in danger of ‘getting Mossed’. The likelihood of it happening to you was higher if you were young, attractive and worked in music or fashion. The consequences could include not going to bed for days, blacking out from too much alcohol and dealing with a once-in-a-lifetime hangover.

“Getting Mossed means, I was gonna go home, but then I just got led astray,” the supermodel explained in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair. “In the best possible way, of course. I mean, it’s always fun, and a good time.”

Getting Mossed in 2022, however, has taken on an altogether more spiritual meaning, and one that even perky Californian good girl, Gwyneth Paltrow, would approve of. Yes, in a surprising turn of events, Kate Moss was revealed this week to be launching a wellness and beauty brand - one that would soon be selling £21 (NZ$40) boxes of tea to protect the body from toxins and £72 calming facial mists.

Called Cosmoss and available to buy from September, this new venture sounds like the sort of thing Moss herself would have once roundly mocked. The Cosmoss website alleges that “Kate's ideal rituals balance body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles… The ritual of dawn focuses on preparing our body for the new day and filling it with positive energy.”

Apparently Moss uses a cleanser to “remove impurities” and a face cream to ensure “well-rested skin” (both of which will be available to buy) and afterwards sprays a “hypnotic sacred mist” to bring her “emotional balance and a sense of inner peace”.

Sure, inner peace never felt like a priority for a supermodel who famously described herself as Dracula, because she was going to bed at 6am most nights, but, really, who could be better placed to lead a dawn ritual than someone who has seen more of them than most?

The bigger question, though, is whether the public is prepared to buy into Moss’s reincarnation as a wellness guru. After all, being the rebel of British fashion is part of why she’s so famous - and as much as her beauty, it is her ‘never complain, never explain’ stance and series of bad-boy lovers that have turned her into a figure of fascination. “Kate oozes sex from every pore and isn't afraid to squeeze it out... I love her because she doesn't give a f...... she is rock and roll," the stylist Katy England once said.

None of this feels very holistic, but if Moss is struggling with her spiritual awakening, she could always turn to Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. The two women are almost exactly the same age, but until now Moss has felt like the polar opposite of the clean living, intermittent-fasting Californian who spent her youth consciously coupling and uncoupling with music’s least rock’n’roll rock star.

Danny Martindale/Getty Images Kate Moss is photographed as she attends the launch of her book.

By contrast, Croydon-born Moss has never been a fan of ‘nice guys’ and the closest she has come to diet advice is being linked to the saying, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels”. The supermodel revealed in her recent BBC Radio 4 Desert Island Discs interview, that the phrase actually came from a fridge magnet. Kate explained that her friend had put the magnet there as a joke between them, which has since been taken out of context. Well, it is the sort of statement that would get you cancelled in this new era of body positivity.

After all, when Paltrow pivoted from starring in Oscar-winning films to selling silk toothbrushes, vagina steamers and camel milk, the character arc at least made sense. (And while she was roundly mocked at first, Paltrow has had the last laugh, as Goop is now valued at US$250 million (NZ$404m).)

For Moss, the move into the wellness landscape is a far more unexpected second act - so what inspired the 48-year-old to swap tequila for tonka beans?

“I’ve noticed an improvement since I’ve been more ‘on it’ with food – like eating salads and all that stuff – I never used to really eat salads," she has said to the Guardian.

Then in that Desert Island Discs interview, Moss talked about selling her house in London and moving permanently to the Cotswolds. “I’ve got a membership to the garden centre and I go with my mum and we have the best time,” she said, before admitting that her schedule involves morning meditation and going to bed early. Sober since 2017, Moss also said that partying is “boring to me now”, adding, “I’m not into being out of control any more.”

Good on her, and I hope she succeeds - not least because what I’m really looking forward to is the podcast that inevitably accompanies any wellness launch. Just picture Kate Moss talking about sound baths, goat yoga and charcoal smoothies in that delightfully gravelly South London voice that’s always on the verge of breaking into a cackle. If anything could inspire the people of Britain to salute the rising sun, it must be that.