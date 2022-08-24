Jennifer Lopez shares first pictures of her (second) wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has given her fans a sneak peek of her wedding dress and glam make-up from her big day.

On Instagram, the superstar shared a close-up image of her face behind her veil from her wedding to actor Ben Affleck.

The couple tied the knot for the second time on the weekend at a ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, US.

The first ceremony took place in Las Vegas in July, and those nuptials were kept secret and out of the public eye. At the time Lopez wore a white dress from one of her former movies for the Vegas ceremony.

But for her second set of nuptials, JLo appears to have amped up the glam with glowing make-up, and a three custom Ralph Lauren dresses that she wore throughout the day, Vogue reported.

JLo shared a glimpse of her first dress – which has a high collar – on Instagram, alongside the caption: “First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com”.

OnTheJLo.com is Lopez’s newsletter which she updates for her fans. It’s also where she first shared news of her and Affleck’s engagement back in April.

According to Vogue, Affleck wore a Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a bow tie, and their five children - who are from previous marriages - also wore Ralph Lauren.

According to People, the pair exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony, and celebrated their nuptials with 135 friends and family members.