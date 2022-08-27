JLo's big day, Apple Martin's party and was Bethenny Frankel 'shadowbanned'? The week that was in pop culture

Bethenny Frankel claims to have been “shadowbanned” from platforms like TikTok and Instagram after criticising the Kardashians.

Frankel v the Kardashians

OPINION: Bethenny Frankel is probably the most outspoken Real Housewife of all time (that’s saying something). Usually it’s a barney with Ramona Singer, but this time she’s taking on the Kardashians. Dun dun dun.

“We need a Kardashian intermission,” she said in her podcast and on an Instagram reel, “and I’ve honestly been afraid to say it. And it’s not because Kris is the mafia and controls a lot of the media because I don’t give a f..., cancel me.”

"What are we saying to our kids? What is the message?,” she said. “Take it all? Be as rich as possible? Filter as much as possible? Be as fake as much as possible. Brag as much as possible?"

All very valid points, but to me the most interesting part is that Frankel claims her posts criticising the Kardashians and other celebs get less views than others – she thinks she’s been “shadowbanned”.

"Since I seem to have been ‘shadowbanned’ on Tik Tok, since posting about celeb brands, & get only 10 percent of normal views on this reel, hmmmm [my smart followers pointed this out] it seemed like this should be posted here.... Coincidence maybe? Or is censorship real?"

Has she actually been “shadowbanned” – I have zero clue. My feeling is probably not, but I do love the thought of K. Jenner just casually making one phone call – “activate cancellation”.

Or is Mark Zuckerberg actually Mama Kris in a male human suit? Now that is the Black Mirror plot twist I’m here for. (PS: Dear Overlord Jennerberg – this is satire – please don’t ban me from the universe. I like it here).

Jordan Strauss/AP The signs had been there for months, but “Bennifer” finally had their big white wedding this week.

Drones aplenty at Bennifer’s big wedding

You’ll have struggled to open Insta, a major news website or even your eyes this week without realising that on-again, off-again star-crossed lovers Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, finally had their big white wedding at his Georgia “estate”, 20 years after they first started dating.

Oh, and speaking of being bludgeoned by the celebrity news cycle, did you know Meghan Markle now has a podcast?

Back to the wedding: Casey Affleck wasn’t there, reports suggest neither was J-Lo’s bestie, former scientologist Leah Remini, but honestly I don’t really care about all that chat because a) I have unfounded yet strong love for Lopez.

And B) all I could think about when seeing those shots of La Lopez walking down the aisle with her incredibly large train, the top of her head looking radiant, her children holding said lace concoction was… how noisy would all those drones and helicopters taking the photos have been?

Was it a ‘sorry what was that?’ says the pastor as Affleck shouts “I DO” situation, or has drone technology come along leaps and bounds? Were Affleck-Lopez in on them for publicity? Or were they completely intrusive and unwanted? I have questions.

Look, I’m glad these images exist, I am, but I can’t stop thinking about how the sausage was made and how odd it must be to be a celebrity.

In the interest of sharing, here’s a doting and cheesy fan compilation for you to feast your eyes upon:

And days after the pap shots went around the globe, we got the drip-drip-drip of I’m guessing heavily negotiated and pre-arranged official shots from accounts such as Ralph Lauren and Vogue. Did I pour over each and every one? Pinching those pics to zoom in on every detail? Yes I did.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated daughter Apple Martin turning 18 by posting some pictures on Instagram.

Apple Paltrow is old enough to party

This week, purveyors of celebrity gossip Page Six reported that Apple Martin – daughter to the consciously uncoupled Gywneth and Chris – threw a party at her mother’s Hampton house a few weeks ago and that the police were called to break the whole thing up.

Now, the details of the party are secondary here – I mean, the neighbours that dobbed Apple in might just be curtain twitchers, right? But what stood out to me among all the stories is that Apple is 18. She’s at a legitimate partying age (well, maybe not in the States, but she’s welcome to let loose here in Aotearoa).

If, like me, you’re an elder millennial or above, this thought will probably make your hips ache with agedness. It feels like just yesterday that her name – when she was a tiny little newborn – was the talk of the proverbial ‘toon.

Oh, and just look at these side-by-side pictures: the Apple hath not fallen far from the tree.

NETFLIX Life after the altar hasn't exactly been great for the participants in season 2 of Love is Blind.

Love is Blind divorces times deux

Two separations of couples from Love is Blind season two were announced this week – both Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have revealed they’re getting divorced.

I’m not going to throw in any jokes about this as these are real people really getting divorced, which is painful, but I did feel I had to share for anyone who, like me, is too into this show and gets disproportionately attached to the couples while watching.

PS: Nick Thompson sweating from every pore during his entire summer wedding was relatable gold, and probably the most I’ve laughed at anything on TV this year.

Supplied It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful thing than “Corn Kid”.

Corn kid for President

The problem with algorithms and metrics on social media is that much of what we see online feels contrived just for virality. But every now and then, a video comes along that’s so pure, so good, so wonderful, so wholesome, it makes my day: and so to improve yours, I present you Corn Kid.

“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.” We could all learn a lot from him.