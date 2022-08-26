Inside Sylvester Stallone's 25-year marriage with former model Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have split after 25 years of marriage.

Breakup rumours have been swirling for weeks after fans noticed some interesting social media activity from Flavin, and this morning the 54-year-old model confirmed to People she had filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she said in a statement.

"While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Stallone, meanwhile, said via his representative: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

This isn't the first time the couple have separated. Here's what you need to know about their passionate and rocky history.

How long have Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin been together?

Stallone and Flavin first met in 1988, when he was at the height of his Hollywood career and had a reputation as being a bit of a playboy.

The couple dated on-and-off between 1988 and 1994, before taking a break for a year and reuniting in 1995.

They married in a civil ceremony on May 17 1997 at London's The Dorchester Hotel and had a chapel ceremony sometime after at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

How did Sylvester Stallone meet Jennifer Flavin?

Stallone met Flavin at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California in 1988. When Stallone met Flavin, he was aged around 46, and Flavin was around 20.

Despite their 23-year age difference, the two felt something special was there and began seeing each other shortly after.

Was FedEx involved in Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's split?

In a way, yes.

Stallone ended his relationship with Flavin via a six-page handwritten letter delivered via FedEx in 1994. Flavin has described the letter as "sloppy".

The Rambo star had been having an affair with model Janice Dickinson, who gave birth to a daughter in February 1994 that he believed to be his child.

DNA tests concluded that Stallone was not the father of Dickinson's daughter, and their relationship ended.

Instagram Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin on their wedding day in 1997.

Flavin and Stallone reconciled a year later.

Prior to their split, Flavin and Stallone spent five of the seven days in a week together.

Although they were together almost every day of the week, Flavin knew Stallone had a history of extra-marital affairs.

Per People, Flavin said at the time: "I'm not naïve about what may go on when I'm not around – he's a 45-year-old man – I can't change the way he is."

"Still, he's not a cheating dog every day of the week. We spend five out of seven nights together, so I don't know where he'd find the time," she said.

What happened to Sylvester Stallone's first and second wives?

Stallone has been married three times, with Flavin being his third wife. He has been engaged five times, with Flavin being his fifth and last engagement.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Sasha Czack attend the "Ghostbusters" Westwood Premiere in1984 at Avco Center Cinemas in Westwood, California, US.

The Creed actor and Janice Dickinson were engaged for less than a year in 1994. In 1995, Stallone was engaged to model Angie Everhart briefly prior to rekindling his romance with Flavin.

Stallone's first wife was Sasha Czack, whom he married at the age of 28 on December 28 in 1974. The couple divorced on Valentine's Day in 1985.

Now 71, Czack went on to marry sound engineer Rick Ash 12 years after her divorce from Stallone. Czack and Ash divorced sometime after, and there is little information available about Czack's current endeavours.

Stallone's second – and very highly-publicised – marriage was to model and actress Brigitte Nielsen. The two married on December 15 in 1985 and divorced two years later.

What happened between Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen?

In 1985, Nielsen was 22 and hoping to get started in tinsel town. She contacted Stallone, who was 17 years her senior, by sending a promo photo of herself and a note to him when he was staying in a hotel in Manhattan.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the note read: "My name is Brigitte Nielsen. I'd really like to meet you. Here's my number."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Actor Sylvester Stallone and actress Brigitte Nielsen attend a performance of the Broadway play "Cuba & His Teddy Bear" in 1986 at the Longacre Theatre in New York City.

Stallone went to see Nielsen that same night, and they married shortly after.

The reason for their divorce is unclear, however, Stallone cited "irreconcilable differences" when they filed.

How many children do Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have?

Stallone and Flavin have three daughters: Sophia Rose (born in 1996), Sistine Rose (born in 1998), and Scarlet Rose (born in 2002).

Stallone also had two sons with first wife Sasha Czack.

Their first son, Sage Moonblood Stallone, was born in 1976 and passed away from heart disease at age 36 in 2012.

Their second son, Seargeoh, was born in 1979 and was diagnosed with autism at an early age.

What happened between Jennifer Flavin and James Packer?

During the year-long break between Stallone and Flavin in 1994, Flavin dated Australian mogul James Packer.

Not much has been reported on their relationship, which ended in 1995 when Flavin went back to Stallone.

What is Jennifer Flavin's net worth?

Flavin's net worth is estimated to be US$10 million (NZ$16m).

The former model has appeared in various television and film projects alongside her husband and co-owns beauty business Serious Skin Care.

Stallone is estimated to have a net worth of US$400 million (NZ$640m).

