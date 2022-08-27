Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols to have ashes sent to outer space

Nichelle Nichols famously played Uhura in Star Trek and is now set to have her ashes launched into space.

The late Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols is set to become the latest member of the hit 1960s television series to have her ashes sent to space.

Best known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on Star Trek, Nichols has been added to the posthumous passenger list of a rocket ship carrying flight capsules containing cremated remains and DNA samples of deceased space enthusiasts, according to organiser Celestis.

The “Enterprise Flight” is set to travel into outer space, eventually becoming the most distant human repository outpost, US-based Celestis, which offers memorial space flights, said on its website.

Nichols, who died in July at age 89, earned accolades for breaking racial stereotypes on network television at a time when roles for black women had been primarily limited to servants.

“Nichelle was the first black person I’d ever seen who made it to the future,” actress Whoopi Goldberg said in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “She was head of communications. This show and this woman was a beacon that said yes, we’ll be there. And it just made me feel like that was an amazing thing, and she helped propel other women to go into space.”

Nichols often recalled how legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King was a fan of the show and praised her for her role.

123RF Nichelle Nichols died in July aged 89.

Like other original cast members, Nichols also appeared in big-screen spinoffs, and made frequent appearances at Star Trek fan conventions. She also served for many years as a Nasa recruiter, helping bring minorities and women into the astronaut corps.

More recently, she had a recurring role on television series Heroes, playing the great-aunt of a young boy with mystical powers.

Other Star Trek members to have had their remains launched into space include creator Gene Roddenberry and James Doohan, who played chief engineer Scotty.

Set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida later this year, the Enterprise Flight is still open for bookings.

The three-day launch event is set to include mission briefings, an astronaut-hosted dinner, memorial service, tours of the launch site and a viewing of the launch itself.

Celestis provides a tracking tool which enables family and friends of those onboard to track their flight’s progress as it orbits the earth or makes its way into deep space.

Prices for the “Enterprise Flight” are not given on the website, but other experiences start from between US$2495 (NZ$4060) and US$12,500 (NZ$20,340).