Home and Away star Kate Ritchie 'truly sorry' after drink-driving fine
Actress and radio host Kate Ritchie has admitted she made "poor decision" after she was arrested for low-range drink-driving.
The Australian radio host is accused of failing a random breath test on Heffron Road at Pagewood, Sydney, on Monday afternoon.
The 44-year-old was brought to Maroubra police station for a second test where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.06 just over the legal limit.
The positive reading is considered low range.
READ MORE:
* Wellington Phoenix player Tim Payne 'sorry' after drink-drive charge for Sydney joy ride
* Australian man arrested after drunk-driving lawn mower down a footpath
* Drunk driver allegedly tailgated top cop
Ritchie has since issued an apology on Instagram.
"Recently I undertook a random breath test. Although it was low level, the test came back positive," she wrote.
"I made a poor decision and there is no doubt I understand the seriousness of my actions.
"I am truly sorry."
Ritchie has been fined A$600 (NZ$674) and had her licence suspended for three months.
This article originally appeared on 9News.com.au and has been republished with permission.