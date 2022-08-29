Home and Away star Kate Ritchie 'truly sorry' after drink-driving fine

Actress and radio host Kate Ritchie has admitted she made "poor decision" after she was arrested for low-range drink-driving.

The Australian radio host is accused of failing a random breath test on Heffron Road at Pagewood, Sydney, on Monday afternoon.

The 44-year-old was brought to Maroubra police station for a second test where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.06 just over the legal limit.

The positive reading is considered low range.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix player Tim Payne 'sorry' after drink-drive charge for Sydney joy ride

* Australian man arrested after drunk-driving lawn mower down a footpath

* Drunk driver allegedly tailgated top cop



Supplied Actress and radio host Kate Ritchie has been arrested for low-range drink-driving.

Ritchie has since issued an apology on Instagram.

"Recently I undertook a random breath test. Although it was low level, the test came back positive," she wrote.

"I made a poor decision and there is no doubt I understand the seriousness of my actions.

"I am truly sorry."

Ritchie has been fined A$600 (NZ$674) and had her licence suspended for three months.

This article originally appeared on 9News.com.au and has been republished with permission.