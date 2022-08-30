Louis CK will visit New Zealand for three shows in November

Comedian Louis CK, who has been accused by five women of sexual misconduct, will tour NZ this November.

US comedian Louis CK will perform three shows in New Zealand as part of his Australasian tour this November.

The comedian, who in 2017 admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct, will perform at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on November 19, Christchurch Town Hall on November 20, and Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on November 21.

Ticketmaster’s website includes a warning those in attendance must store away mobiles, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras and recording devices, or risk being asked to leave. The same rule was applied at the recent Chris Rock shows in NZ.

Tickets are available in pre-sale from Thursday 9am, via Ticketmaster and his website.

READ MORE:

* Louis CK's 2022 Grammys win for Best Comedy Album stirs up social media backlash

* Louis CK's San Jose comedy gig sparks protest, groans and violence

* Janeane Garofalo says to leave Louis CK alone: 'He has paid heavily'

* Louis CK mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set

* Louis CK is back - but is it too soon for him and other #MeToo offenders?



Two US comedians, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, told the paper that he "started masturbating" while they were in his hotel room after the US Comedy Arts Festival in 2002 in Colorado.

Other allegations include him masturbating during a phone conversation in 2003. The paper spoke to two other women who made similar claims.

The alleged incidents happened in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the New York Times reported.

CK expressed remorse for his actions and said he understood the extent of the impact of them.

"There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with," he said at the time.