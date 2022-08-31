Britney Spears' mum Lynne says she has tried to help her pop star daughter 'countless times'

Britney Spears’ mum, Lynne Spears, has used social media to request a “private” meeting with her daughter, saying she’s been rejected “countless times” so far.

Lynne Spears shared an old picture of herself and Britney on Instagram, in reply to the popstar’s emotional YouTube audio earlier in the week in which she said her family “killed me”.

“I felt like my family threw me away,” the popstar said in the 22-minute audio which has now been deleted.

Lynn Spears wrote: "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”

“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!

“I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private,” Lynne Spears concluded.

Britney detailed the ways in which she felt Lynne Spears failed to help her free from a 13-year long conservatorship – leaving her father in charge of most aspects of her professional as well as personal life.

“I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” Spears’ said.

READ MORE:

* Britney Spears accuses mom Lynne of coming up with conservatorship 'idea'

* Britney Spears accuses mom Lynne of coming up with conservatorship 'idea'

* 7 most shocking claims from the Controlling Britney Spears documentary



“It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her,'” she added.

In the emotional message, Spears recounted her feelings of confusion and betrayal with her family, and said she still doesn’t understand why she was stripped of her autonomy.

Spears also alleged in the recording that, she was sent to a mental health facility against her will in 2019, after refusing to do a certain dance move during rehearsals for a new tour.

“I was told that I had to be sent away to a facility, and that I was supposed to say on my Instagram that my dad is sick and I need treatment. I didn’t ever want to go there.

“My heart felt like it was frozen, like it was stuck inside. I wanted to scream and I wanted to get out.”

“I cared so much [about my work] and they literally killed me. They threw me away. I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for thousands of people a night at Vegas. The rush of being a performer, the laughter, the joy, the respect ... I was a machine. I was a f...ing machine. It was insane how hard I worked.

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.

Earlier this year, Spears mourned publicly the loss of her “miracle baby” in early pregnancy, and sought legal assistance when ex-husband Jason Alexander gatecrashed her wedding. He has since pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking, trespassing, battery and vandalism.