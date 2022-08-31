Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone reportedly split after 4 years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly parted ways.

The pair were together for four years, first being connected to each other in January 2018 following a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Sources confirmed the news to People, though a reason for their split hasn’t been divulged. The former couple had a private relationship and didn’t make their public debut until the Oscars in February 2020.

DiCaprio was last seen with the 25-year-old model and actress during the Fourth of July weekend while they were walking her dogs on the beach in Malibu, California.

According to Page Six, the 47-year-old actor has been seen on holiday by himself in Europe this summer, and was spotted partying with Tobey Maguire, Tristan Thompson, and a bevy of models on a boat in St. Tropez.

In July 2019, a source told People that DiCaprio and Morrone were “pretty serious” about each other.

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship,” they said. “Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Months later, during the pandemic, the two “spent 24/7” with each other.

Morrone also previously defended their 22-year age gap, telling the Los Angeles Times in December 2019.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she said.

DiCaprio has been previously linked to women much younger than him, like Blake Lively, Bar Rafaeli, and Nina Agdal.

Both he and Morrone are currently working on projects, with the 25-year-old set to star in the forthcoming Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio is teaming up with Martin Scorsese again for the Apple Original Films drama The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, based on David Grann’s upcoming book.