Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis describes 'paralysing' grief over his aphasia diagnosis

Emma Heming-Willis has shared her experience with husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis, in an Instagram video in honour of National Grief Awareness Day.

Set to I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin, Heming-Willis posted a montage video sharing what she and her family have been doing for the summer months, accompanied by the caption: “This was the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active.”

In Heming-Willis’ caption, she continued: “My grief can be paralysing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

Heming-Willis finished the caption with a revolving heart emoji and the hashtags “#nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup.”

Heming-Willis’ post arrives five months after the family announced Willis’ diagnosis, and that he would be stepping back from acting, in an Instagram post first shared by Rumer Willis, the eldest of Willis’ three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.

The original post’s caption said: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Aphasia is a disorder that affects language expression, communication, and comprehension, due to sustained damage to the brain such as a stroke or head trauma.