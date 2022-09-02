Topp Twin Lynda forced to stop chemo due to nerve-damaging side effect

Jools and Lynda Topp have announced Lynda has had to stop chemotherapy due to a nerve damaging side effect of the drug.

Lynda Topp has been forced to stop chemotherapy due to a nerve-damaging side effect.

The condition, known as peripheral neuropathy, causes symptoms including numbness, reduced balance, pain and tingling, the Topp Twins announced in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

“She is currently receiving acupuncture treatment and natural plant based remedies as there is no known cure for this,” it read.

The post said Lynda’s twin sister Jools was “feeling well” and waiting on a scan to see if the tumour in her rib cage had reduced following radiation treatment.

READ MORE:

* Topp Twins breast cancer battle: 'Wow, we both feel so loved'

* Kiwi icons the Topp Twins reveal they both have breast cancer, will peform until 'the lights go out'

* From underground performers to damehoods, the Topp Twins have come a long way



The post did not say if Lynda would start chemotherapy treatment again in the future.

The news comes two months before New Zealand’s top musicians are set to pay tribute to Dames Lynda and Jools Topp in a variety show at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on November 7.

Don McGlashon, Anika Moa, Troy Kingi and Jackie Clarke are among the musicians set to perform at the tribute show, hosted by comedian Karen O’Leary.

The sisters announced on Friday they will be performing at the show, which will celebrate 40 years of the Topp Twins.

“We are fighters, always have been always will be. See ya there,” the post read.

Lynda Topp is also running for a seat on the Ashburton District Council. On Friday, she told Local Democracy Reporting she remained committed to her election candidacy campaign despite the setbacks in her cancer treatment.

The Topp Twins announced they both had breast cancer in March this year, with Jools receiving palliative care. In May the sisters reunited for their 64th birthday after months apart, and both tested positive for Covid-19 shortly afterwards.

In August this year, they updated their followers by announcing they were both “alive and kicking”, months after Lynda’s grade 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis and six months after a new tumour was discovered in Jools’ rib cage.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at age 48 and had months of chemotherapy and surgery to remove her left breast.

The twins also used the latest update to acknowledge other women who are going through similar treatment.

“The twins continue to smile and stay positive every day and would also like to acknowledge all the other women out there in New Zealand who are going through cancer treatment.”