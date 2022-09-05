Florence Pugh planning to miss Don't Worry Darling press conference at Venice Film Festival

Pugh will walk the red carpet in Venice, but won't be doing any press.

English actress Florence Pugh will not take part in the press conference for her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.

Pugh will, however, walk the red carpet for the film, which sees her star as the lead alongside pop singer Harry Styles.

Pugh’s absence is due to her flight from the Dune sequel in Budapest to Venice not landing until after the conference, Deadline reported.

Fans of the actress have noticed her promotional activities for the film have been unusually quiet, sparking rumours of behind-the-scenes tension between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde.

In July, Wilde shared an Instagram post in which she said working with Pugh was a “f....ing thrill,” and shared a trailer for the film several days later.

Pugh did not publicly acknowledge Wilde’s post, and waited until August 12 to share any promotional news.

Other gossip also alleges Pugh wasn’t pleased with Wilde and Styles apparently distracting each other when they began dating during filming.

Styles was brought in to replace Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to play Pugh’s onscreen husband, but left early into filming.

Wilde claimed she had removed LaBeouf from the film to help Pugh feel “safe,” however he rebuked these claims by leaking emails, text messages, and a video of Wilde revealing it was his decision to leave.

Don’t Worry Darling will be in New Zealand cinemas on October 6.