Timothee Chalamet as Lord Licorice, Winnie the Pooh as a serial killer, and Leonardo DiCaprio's law: the week that was in pop culture

Timothee Chalamet attends the Bones And All red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival.

Timothée Chalamet's red halter is all everyone is talking about

The words ”backless red halter” do not immediately stir commotion. They evoke an 80s era Liza Minnelli, a Mum pouring herself sangria before the prom, or an early 90s femme fatale.

Yet Chalamet’s halter top on the red carpet for Bones & All at this year’s Venice Film Festival nearly broke Twitter.

The internet, of course, had some thoughts, comparing him to a Batman villain, a 65-year-old woman, and Lord Licorice from Candyland.

Personally, I think Chalamet looks like the love child of Mr Tumnus and one of Santa’s elves, cheerily greeting the audience with that mega-watt grin.

The real fans came through for their internet boyfriend, with one gushing that “timothée chalamet woke up and decided to end us all.”

I’d say he ”walked the red carpet”, but that doesn’t capture what Chalamet is doing here. He’s walking straight into our social media feeds; as a superstar who understands the medium is the message, he knows how every insouciant smile, every throw of peace hands, can bring down the crowd, and he conducts them like this - all while wearing perhaps his riskiest outfit to date.

Chalamet’s custom look for the prestigious festival appears to be based on Haider Ackermann’s Spring 2018 collection, modelled entirely by women.

In any case, meaty film deserved a meaty look, and Chalamet was happy to deliver the snacks.

Only a skin-baring pantsuit could do justice for Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All, his second with Call Me By Your Name director, Guadagnino, a lyrical coming-of-age/road-trip film, where the Bonnie and Clyde lovers are after something money can’t buy.... human flesh.

“Timothee SLUTAMET ate everyone up,” one fan quipped on Twitter.

The blood-red ensemble, his third with the designer, showing every sinew on the star’s slender frame, seems tailor-made to the film - after all, the chorus of fans behind the barricades wanted to eat their heartthrob.

Bones and all.

Leonardo DiCaprio cannot date a woman under 25 – according to science

There are a few truths universally acknowledged in Hollywood: celebrity skincare lines will rise, Meryl Streep’s Oscar shelf will expand, and Leonardo DiCaprio will find a revolving door of models under 25-years-old to date.

TrustLittleBrother/Supplied Reddit user TrustLittleBrother created this chart – outlining ‘Leo’s Law’ with statistical methods.

DiCaprio split from his girlfriend, model Camilla Morrone, just as she turned 25 – consistent with his position of only dating women under 25.

“If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone,” a source told Page Six about the split.

Now, there are rumours DiCaprio is already dating 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova, after pictures emerged of them partying in St Tropez together.

DiCaprio has previously dated Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen when they were 25 or younger: 15 blondes and 15 models in total.

That his girlfriends have missed DiCaprio’s greatest era, and presumably know him as ”that guy who guzzled bear bits on The Revenant” more than literally Romeo, is cause for concern.

"I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age," as our foremost auteur on the problematic dating histories of A-List men, Taylor Swift, famously sang (about Jake Gyllenhaal), and one can imagine Camilla Morrone saying the same in years to come.

The internet has delighted in DiCaprio’s ridiculous habit to the point that it now has an official name, Leo’s Law.

If you go down to the woods today you’re in for a big surprise...

Yes, the world is on fire. Yes, Timothée Chalamet suggested at the Venice press conference that “societal collapse is in the air”. Amid this doom and gloom I am sorry to report that, yes, Winnie the Pooh is a serial killer now.

This year, Winnie the Pooh entered into the public domain; Disney’s copyright, one that inspired a generation’s dreams of the 100 Acre Wood, Tigger, Piglet, Pooh, and Christopher Robin is about to inspire their nightmares instead.

The trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey dropped this week - an independent slasher film with a terrifying new take on AA Milne’s beloved characters.

It sounds like a 30 Rock joke, but the new film is an 18-rated, bloodthirsty slasher, a bloodbath home-invasion flick that pits Christopher Robin’s fluffy friends against – who else – unsuspecting teens in their cabin in the woods.

What’s next, Mickey Mouse becomes the Babadook?

Scrooge McDuck as American Psycho?

Minnie Mouse as a dressed-down Aileen Wuornos to reprise Charlize Theron’s role in Monster?

Watch the repulsive trailer here, and be prepared to never look at your teddy bears the same again.