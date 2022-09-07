SpitGate: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere?

As if the Don’t Worry Darling rumour mill wasn’t churning fast enough, more allegations of drama between actors has taken hold of social media.

Singer-turned-actor Harry Styles landed himself in hot water after a viral video appeared to show him spitting on his co-star Chris Pine.

John Phillips/Getty Images Fans allege a now viral video shows Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine.

In a video shared across social media, Styles was seen taking a seat next to Pine during Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, when his mouth suddenly contorts into what social media users believe to be a spitting motion.

Pine suddenly stares at his lap in disbelief, as though he noticed something landing on it.

While many seemed gripped by the tale of a #SpitGate between Styles and Pine, others suggested the footage likely isn’t what it seems, and Pine could have instead been distracted by something on his lap.

After hours of online speculation, Pine and Styles have both denied the gossip.

Variety reported that a source close to Styles told the outlet the rumour was false, while Pine’s representative’s told IndieWire the gossip was “a ridiculous story.”

“A complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine,” Pine’s representatives said.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

John Phillips/Getty Images Chris Pine's representatives say the SpitGate allegations are “a complete fabrication.”

While this Don’t Worry Darling rumour may now be cleared up, the film’s director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh are still allegedly embroiled in a secret feud that both women have declined to comment on.