Chloe Lattanzi shares 'precious' video of mum Olivia Newton-John officiating her beach wedding to James Driskill

Chloe Lattanzi has revealed it was her mother Olivia Newton-John who officiated her wedding to James Driskill many years ago.

As she continues to reflect on the memorable moments they shared before the Aussie icon's death last month, Lattanzi, 36, stumbled upon a video from her wedding to the martial arts expert, which she reveals was officiated by her famous mum.

"Scrolling through my phone this morning I found this," she said as she shared the video on Instagram.

In the clip, Newton-John could be seen standing by the couple as they held hands on a beach in the Bahamas.

"This is one of the most precious moments of my life," read a note Lattanzi added to the video. "Years ago in the Bahamas I asked my gorgeous mama to marry me to this incredible man. Thank you mama. For everything. I miss you every moment."

Lattanzi – who has been engaged to the martial arts expert since 2010 after one year of dating – has long been rumoured to have married James in a secret ceremony. In 2017, talk of a secret wedding escalated when the aspiring singer updated her Instagram bio to read: "Wife to James Driskill."

While Lattanzi confirmed a ceremony did occur in her latest post, it's unknown if the couple made it official with a marriage licence. In an interview with Us Weekly in January last year, Lattanzi still referred to Driskill as her "fiancé", as she opened up about their wedding plans.

"My fiancé and I, we are unconventional," she told the magazine, adding that have "been married in spirit since the moment we met" but hoped to officially marry in 2021.

"I would want to have a small wedding anyway," Lattanzi said. "I mean, the only thing that matters is him and, you know, my family and [that] my animal is there."

In September 2021, Newton-John also discussed the wedding with the Australian Women's Weekly, telling the publication that although Lattanzi already had a dress, the event had to be scrapped due to the pandemic.

"I think she will re-plan it, but we haven't done it yet," the Grease star said at the time.

"She's got her dress though – I had that wonderful experience. You think, as a mother, that you want to be there to help pick out the wedding dress and I got to experience that with her. It was just the two of us and we had the place to ourselves – it was a beautiful boutique in Los Angeles – and it was very special."

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.