There’s hotly anticipated films, Oscars hype and very fancy fashion – but the Venice Film Festival was awash with plenty of other tea.

Here’s the best of it.

AP/Getty Images Comebacks, controversy, and Chalamet – there was plenty of tea in this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Welcome to the Brendanaissance

They’re calling it the Brendanaissance: the comeback king of this year’s film festival, 90s Hollywood darling Brendan Fraser, was seen sobbing through a 6-minute standing ovation for his lead role in The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Glowing reviews followed the huge ovation for the film, with many praising 53-year-old Fraser’s performance as an Oscar-worthy comeback.

As Fraser was overcome with emotion, many others in the audience were seen clutching handkerchiefs due to the film’s emotional climax, which follows a 270kg English professor confined to a wheelchair as he reconciles with his young daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Joel C Ryan/AP Brendan Fraser was moved to tears during six-minute ovation for his major comeback, The Whale.

Hollywood loves a comeback story, and Fraser’s is especially poignant.

After starring roles in major Hollywood vehicles like George of the Jungle, Fraser was absent for much of the 00s – he received multiple surgeries as a result of stunt work performed in The Mummy franchise, including a partial knee replacement and vocal cord repair.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser said he had been blacklisted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that hosts the Golden Globes, after alleging that a former HFPA president had groped him in 2003.

The outpouring of support for Fraser signals a warm welcome home to motion pictures, including from his former co-star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Timothée Chalamet sets the red carpet ablaze in backless look

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images No one could take their eyes off Timothée Chalamet’s sparkling, blood-red look.

Timothée Chalamet mused on “societal collapse” at the press conference for his film Bones and All, but on the Venice red carpet, the 26-year-old actor stunned crowds in his blood-red halter jumpsuit.

Known for his avant-garde taste, Chalamet’s backless look marked his third by designer Haider Ackermann, who styled Chalamet’s last Venice premiere for The King, in 2019.

This custom ensemble, paired with black boots and a brooch and rings by Cartier, had Chalamet fans thirsty (and fed the fan accounts for a few days solid).

The film itself was a winner – Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, in which Chalamet plays a bisexual cannibal, earned one of the longest standing ovations of the festival at 8.5 minutes.

"God created man by mistake and sent Timothée Chalamet as an apology," one fan tweeted.

#Spitgate - the rumour that has the internet drooling

Joel C Ryan Internet sleuths are analysing every crumb of Don’t Worry Darling content for evidence.

Feuds, spit, salary disputes, and love triangles: Venice set the stage for one of Hollywood’s most gloriously enjoyable dramas of recent years, as the internet had tonnes of fun with the endless drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.

The world ground to a halt as internet sleuths, Harry Styles fans, Hollywood publicists, and, well, everyone else, was consumed by controversies that started with director Olivia Wilde being served divorce papers on-stage at Comic Con, continued with an alleged feud between Wilde and star Florence Pugh, (that seemed to cause Pugh to sit out the film’s press conference in Venice) and fanning the flames was ex-star Shia LaBoeuf, via leaked videos circulating online.

Just when it felt like we couldn’t worry any more darling, the drama reached a frenzied peak in a video in which Harry Styles seemed to spit on co-star Chris Pine.

Uncredited/AP Florence Pugh and Harry Styles play a married couple in the film, but appeared distant at the premiere.

A rep for Pine dismissed the speculation, calling it a “complete fabrication”.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” he said. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

He called the rumours "the result of an odd online illusion”.

In any case, it didn’t take a body language expert to read Pine’s visible pain at Styles’ ditzy press conference comments on the craft of acting.

Loud as Banshees – 13-minute ovation for Colin Farrell’s new film

Supplied Director Martin McDonagh’s latest is a quiet contemplation on friendship.

Oh, there were films at Venice too.

Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to Oscar-winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Banshees of Inisherin, was one of them – earning the best reviews, and the loudest and longest standing ovation, of the festival.

Standing ovations are basically legally required at Venice, but the sheer force and noise of this 13-minute one signalled the real start of Oscars season 2023, with critics calling the film a “masterpiece”.

The audience cheering was so loud it disrupted the evening’s schedule – the Don’t Worry Darling premiere next door was delayed until the Banshees crowd settled down.

Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in the audience, alongside director McDonagh, for a reunion of the In Bruges trio.

Farrell sent the cheers into the stratosphere, wading into the audience to sign autographs and take selfies with fans, and whoops followed Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge reaching over to embrace McDonagh, her boyfriend.

Variety reported that “love for The Banshees Of Inisherin was so intense, with the crowd leaping to its feet with such passion.”