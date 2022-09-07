Don't Worry Darling (or maybe do): All the drama behind Harry Styles' new movie

Say a prayer for your Harry Styles obsessed friends: his upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling is a lacklustre mess, according to the critics, saved only by the grace of the shady yet delightful rumours shrouding it.

From spitting to not-so-subtle online shading, allegations of feuds between cast members have overshadowed the film itself, leading some to make sense of the situation by asking if this is some kind of sick and twisted social experience, or truly just a dumpster fire playing out in real time.

Haven’t caught up to date with everything yet? Still trying to figure out who allegedly hates who? Don’t worry, darling: we’ve compiled a quick and easy cheat sheet of everything that’s gone down so far, so you don’t look as clueless as Chris Pine during your next brunch date.

Uncredited/AP Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play a married couple in Don’t Worry Darling.

So, where did all this drama start?

Despite so many high hopes, this film was almost doomed from the beginning.

When Olivia Wilde (who was at the time riding off the success of her directorial debut Booksmart) announced her second film Don’t Worry, Darling in April 2020, the original cast included Shia LaBeouf alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Pugh took to Instagram to share her excitement in being involved in the film, calling Wilde her “idol” who had created a “fecking incredible cast.”

Obviously, these were simpler times.

In September, pop singer Harry Styles (whose only acting credits were a minor role in Dunkirk and a cameo on iCarly) was announced to replace LaBeouf in the role of Jack Chambers, husband of Pugh’s Alice. Deadline reported LaBeouf had a scheduling conflict.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Harry Styles arrives for the photocall for Don't Worry Darling during the Venice International Film Festival.

Months later in December, the Transformers actor was sued by singer FKA Twigs for allegedly physically and emotionally abusing her while they were in a relationship.

Wilde, who had gone through her own breakup with actor and fiance Jason Sudeikis that November, shared her support for FKA Twigs via her Instagram story.

A later report that month from Variety provided claims from anonymous sources that Wilde had actually “fired” LaBeouf due to “poor behaviour” and “[clashes] with the cast and crew.”

In a Vogue interview a year later, Wilde revealed Styles had already been shortlisted for the role before the final casting but was dealing with his own scheduling conflicts – a world tour.

By the time LaBeouf had left, Covid cancelled Styles’ tour, leaving him available for Don’t Worry Darling.

Getty Olivia Wilde walking the red carpet for the Don’t Worry Darling film premiere in Venice.

Well, that’s a pretty rocky beginning – is it true Wilde and Styles were also hooking up onset?

It’s true the pair are dating, and Page Six was first to announce the relationship in January 2021, a month before filming wrapped up.

If Harry Styles fangirls were livid their dream man was now off the market, they apparently had a powerful ally in their corner: a Puck report in February 2021 alleged Pugh was annoyed by Wilde and Styles being distracted by each other on set.

An unnamed source told the outlet their romance was “pretty obvious and annoying” because the duo would be missing during filming. Their disappearances “angered” Pugh, who was reportedly seen in a tense conversation with Wilde.

If the rumours of behind the scenes tension between these women are true, Wilde didn’t let it show: she later sang Pugh’s praises on Instagram, calling her a “director’s dream.”

With a breakup in November and a new beau the next January, suggestions that Wilde had cheated on Sudeikis had bubbled under the surface until Page Six reported Wilde was still with Sudeikis when she began hooking up with Styles.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” an anonymous source said.

The same report also alleges Sudeikis visited the set with the couple’s two children, making those involved “uncomfortable” with the love triangle playing out.

In an even more dramatic turn of events, Wilde was served custody papers from Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon.

So, the ladies aren’t on the best terms right now?

You could say that! Although the rumours of a feud were mostly playing out to relatively subdued fanfare, things went from zero to a million when Pugh appeared to be snubbing any promotion of Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde took to Instagram on July 22 this year to share the film’s trailer and a number of behind-the-scenes shots.

In one of her posts, she says watching Pugh work was “such a f....ing thrill,” while Pugh ignored the post and trailer, instead promoting another film she’s starring in, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Finally, two weeks later on August 12, Pugh shared the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling.

Several days later, she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar and chatted about her disappointment in the public choosing to place their focus on her upcoming sex scenes with Harry Styles, saying that’s not why she’s in the acting industry.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” Pugh said.

For reference, in the same December 2021 article where Wilde had revealed Styles was originally shortlisted for Don’t Worry Darling, she had teased a scene where Styles would be performing oral sex on Pugh.

“I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film any more?’,” Wilde told Vogue.

Wilde said she hoped the scene would help viewers “realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.”

Alright, I think I’m catching on ....

That’s good, because the drama isn’t over yet.

On August 24, Variety released an interview with Wilde in which the director says her decision to fire LaBeouf was driven by her “priority” to make Pugh “feel safe” and “supported.”

“His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances,” Wilde said.

Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Shia LaBeouf disputed claims he was fired from Don’t Worry Darling for “poor behaviour.”

Two days later, LaBeouf bit back by leaking emails he had sent to Wilde in the wake of her interview, and texts from 2020 showing he had chosen to leave the film.

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit ... I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” LaBeouf wrote in an email.

In their text exchange, Wilde wrote to LaBeouf that she was “gutted” to see him leave because “it could have been something special.”

A video of Wilde trying to convince LaBeouf to stay on for the film was also leaked.

Wilde tells LaBeouf she is “heartbroken” by his departure and, in what many social media users believe is intended to be patronising, says the situation “might be a bit of a wakeup call for Miss Flo,” and asks LaBeouf to return if Pugh “really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it.”

Yikes ... so now the cast is finally reunited in Venice?

You bet, but a day before Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere Pugh’s representatives confirmed the actress wouldn’t be doing any press for the film while at the Venice Film Festival due to commitments with shooting the Dune sequel in Budapest.

Of course, this move only fuelled the flames of feud rumours even more, and Wilde was questioned on her absence during the press conference.

As it turns out, Pugh was walking around Venice in a cosy purple getup and an aperol spritz.

She later turned up to the red carpet for Don’t Worry Darling in a show-stealing black gown.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Pugh, as unbothered as she can be while the promotion of Don’t Worry Darling crumbles and burns around her.

Pugh’s stylist shared a now deleted post to Instagram of her in her gown with the caption – wait for it – “Miss Flo.”

The film received a standing ovation after the premiere, and while many claimed she avoided any acknowledgement of Wilde, Pugh could be seen applauding to her director.

Unfortunately (for Wilde, but hilarious for everyone else) Styles was later ridiculed across Twitter when a video of him saying his “favourite thing about the movie is that it feels like a movie” went viral while his co-star Chris Pine seemingly dissociated next to him.

As if his less than inspired comments on movies wasn’t enough, the floodgates of internet speculation flew open on Styles and Pine when another video appeared to depict a #SpitGate.

For hours, social media was ablaze with one theory only: Styles had spat on Pine’s lap, while Wilde innocently looked on.

Speaking of this particular trio, Pine was sat in-between the happy couple, leading some to wonder whether Styles and Wilde had called it quits.

Then, the reviews came in: the verdict? Don’t Worry Darling’s real life drama may keep you on the edge of your seat, but the film itself is pretty average.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Wilde, and with a public release of the film still to come on September 23 (or October 6 for Kiwis), here’s hoping the worst of the gossip is over (I have my finger crossed as I type this).