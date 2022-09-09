Zac Efron revealed his face looks different due to an accident at home that left his chin 'hanging off his face'

Actor Zac Efron says his face looks different now due to a gnarly accident at home that left his chin bone “hanging off his face”, and not plastic surgery.

In a recent interview, the actor told Men’s Health he had been running around his house with socks on and slipped, slamming the bottom of his face into the corner of a granite fountain, causing him to black out.

Getty Images/Bill NYE Zac Efron has spoken out about the accident that resulted in the changes to his face.

When he woke, the High School Musical star discovered his chin bone “hanging off his face” and his face had to be reconstructed.

Back in April, 2021 Efron made an appearance in Bill NYE’s Earth Day The Musical video on Facebook, sparking rumours online the 17 Again star had plastic surgery, Pedestrian TV reported.

Actress Jameela Jamil joined the conversation online, suggesting it was “risky business piling onto someone about their face or body at the best of times, in particular before even knowing why their appearance has changed.”

The actor, who played serial killer Ted Bundy for the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, told Men’s Health he only heard about the plastic surgery rumours when his mother called him to ask if they were true.

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he told the magazine.