Instagram post of rapper PnB Rock at restaurant may have led to killing, police say

The gunman who killed PnB Rock at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles demanded jewellery and other valuables before getting into a struggle with the rapper and opening fire, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

Moore said the Tuesday (NZT) attack occurred soon after the rapper was tagged online as being at the restaurant, and police are investigating whether that is what prompted the attack.

Rock, 30, whose real name was Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang, who had posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The suspect approached the rapper while he was seated at the table and demanded items from him before shooting him "multiple times" and fleeing.

He “was with his family – with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his – and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” Moore said.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead just before 2 pm local time.

He is survived by their 2-year-old daughter, Zuri, as well as daughter Milan from a previous relationship.

The Philadelphia rapper, born Rakim Hasheem Allen – also known as Grundle as well as PnB Rock – released his first mixtape in 2014.

Owen Sweeney Rapper PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit Selfish.

A year later, he dropped his debut single, Fleek, followed by Selfish, which reached No. 16 on the Billboard rap chart and sold more than 3 million copies.

Throughout his career, Rock collaborated with an assortment of marquee rappers, including 2 Chainz, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj and, most recently, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd on 2021's "Forever Never."

Rock's burgeoning career was celebrated in 2017 when he was tapped as part of XXL magazine's popular Freshman Class issue.

The rapper's music label Atlantic Records confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram.

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls," the label wrote Tuesday.

"This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Roscoe’s has since issued a statement expressing shock over the killing inside its restaurant.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere,” the chain said in a post on Instagram.

“His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

- USA Today